Filipino fashion brand introduces detergent hang tags

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 9:56am
A shirt from Bench with a Washtag
Bench / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local fashion brand Bench is starting a new sustainable effort with the introduction of hang tags made from detergent.

The practical idea behind these new Washtags is that they would serve as detergent during the first wash of newly-bought clothes from the brand.

The Washtags are completely made from detergent sheets with a water-soluble outer film and thread. Its ink is biodegradable and non-staining.

"Reducing paper waste by shifting to detergent tags may seem like a small effort for others, but we believe that every little thing we can do to improve will eventually add up and amount to something significant," said Bench chairman Ben Chan in a statement.

Chan acknowledged there is still a limitation to the rollout of Washtags but hopes it will be applied to all the brand's products in the future.

For now, Washtags will be put on over 4,000 of Bench's shirts from its Better Made collection made from recycled plastic bottles that cost P499 each.

