James Reid flexes Issa Pressman after Gucci 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman were among the standouts of this year's Preview Ball. Their latest public appearance comes after James appeared to have "twin" outfits with his ex and former Careless artist Nadine Lustre.

James and Issa understood the assignment as they ended the event at the Manila Marriott Hotel yesterday, September 8, in all-white outfits styled by James' stylist, John Lozano. The couple was almost inseparable as they held hands throughout the night.

The Careless CEO's outfit was an embroidered tailored-fit suit (a bespoke creation of Lozano and Peter Lyle Foz), which he complemented with United Nude boots.

Issa, on the other, hand wore a two-piece frock with a bandeau and flowing skirt and, like James, wore jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

LOOK: James Reid and Issa Pressman Stuns at the Preview Ball 2023



©? previewph#JamesReid | James Reid | @tellemjaye pic.twitter.com/TkpaFdDGjd — James' REIDers (@REIDersOfficial) September 8, 2023

The couple addressed the recent "twinning" moment of James and Nadine when it was brought up by entertainment reporters MJ Felipe of ABS-CBN and Nikko Tuazon of Pep.ph.

James explained that Gucci's international team curated the outfits for the celebrity ambassadors, which included himself, Nadine, Liza Soberano and Anne Curtis, for the Italian fashion brand's reopening at Greenbelt 4.

"It just turns out that, you know, the outfits matched and we looked great," James told Pep.ph. "But yeah, I just had a lot of fun at the Gucci event. I had a lot of fun with Issa, with Liza, and the rest of the Careless team... And it was great to see [Nadine], and yeah, it was a great night."

Related: James Reid, ex Nadine Lustre ‘twinning’ in gray Gucci; Issa Pressman also at store opening

It was only until Issa pointed out photos going viral on social media that James noticed that he had matching outfits with Nadine, "Actually, he didn't notice! I also didn't notice! I only saw in the actual picture."

In a brief interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines, the couple shared that the current song stuck in their minds was Jungle's "Back on 74," which Issa said they have been singing together for a while now, though James declined to perform a sample.

RELATED: In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party