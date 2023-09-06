WATCH: Anne Curtis hits runway for Filipino fashion brand’s Manila collection

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Anne Curtis is the muse behind Filipino fashion label Plains & Prints’ new Manila-inspired collection in collaboration with top Filipino photographer Mark Nicdao.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the long-time Plains & Prints endorser gushed over the “beautiful” fashion show also attended by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan in National Museum of Natural History last Monday.

According to Anne, among her favorites from the collection are the white Barong Tagalog-like top she wore at the show, and another top with recurring patterns of one of the Philippine capital’s most famous landmarks, the Manila Cathedral.

Nicdao’s photographs of other famous Manila landmarks, including the Rizal Park, the Paco Church and the Manila City Hall, were playfully printed as patterns on dresses, tops, bottoms, a bag and a bucket hat that comprise the collection.

“We wanted someone who can really capture the beauty of Manila. And who else can do that best but Mark?” the brand’s co-founder and co-owner Roxanne Ang-Farillas told Philstar.com of her brand’s third collaboration with Nicdao.

According to Farillas, Mark took pictures of six Manila landmarks for the over 30-piece collection. Her favorites are his pictures of the Metropolitan Theater and the National Museum. — Videos by Deni Bernardo, C. Mendez Legaspi