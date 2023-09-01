Spotlight on Inabel: Bangui-inspired creations at Davao fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — The Molino Ti Angin collection draws inspiration from the magnificent Bangui Wind Farm located in the picturesque Ilocos Norte town. The name itself pays tribute to the stunning windmills that adorn the Bangui shoreline.

This collection of resort wear boasts effortless, relaxed contours that highlight the exquisite Inabel fabric woven by Manlilikha ng Bayan awardee Magdalena Gamayo.

The designer, Neil Patrick Jimlani, is a fashion designer based in Davao City and is deeply rooted in creating exquisite ensembles. His experience and unique talent have been recognized through numerous accolades within the industry and he has been a significant source of inspiration for his designs of rich, diverse and varied traditions. Jimlani utilizes excellence and creativity as vital instruments in reimagining aesthetic elegance.

For his Molino Ti Angin collection, the designer employed the contrasting colors of ice blue and vermillion-on-carmine as hues for his design palette — making his audience feel the waft of the sea breeze on the scorched sand dunes.

As the collection's finale piece, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves dons a two-piece evening finery in powder blue — an asymmetrical waist-baring top with butterfly sleeves over a bouffant skirt that gently falls to a train.

In emphasizing the different changes happening simultaneously in the context of Philippine fashion and indigenous weaving traditions, it is significant to have a progressive perspective on change. In the steering of time towards the future, innovation is commonly applied; not only to dismiss the old but, moreso, to make way for the new.

However, traditional artists and contemporary designers like Jimlani (and the other featured collection of Mark Joseph Sayad) can provide a strategy to perform innovation and identify its underlying capabilities of re-interpreting/re-introducing traditional knowledge like that espoused by Magdalena Gamayo — an artistic movement significantly innovative while remaining firmly anchored to the past.

"That's why it is important to know the origin of woven textiles and know the practices in the weaving of each is being made. This is one way of connecting Luzon to Mindanao. And in the process, we educate people. It promotes and protects intangible cultural heritage. We have started to register prints and patterns with the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), so we protect the rights of traditional creators and designers. The IPO has geographical listings now to further preserve cultural integrity," said Reden Ulo, head of the GaMaBa (Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan) council, during the preview of the collections a day before the fashion show at the SM Lanang Premiere in Davao City.

