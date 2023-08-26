Mindanao Fashion Summit soars in its 12th year

Model Dan Galupo (right) wears a creation by Alma Mae Roa. Designers Ruvil Neri and Melvin Lachica also showcased their designs as worn by the female models (left and center).

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve years ago, a group of designers from Cagayan de Oro decided that it was time for them to shine under the fashion sun. But on their own terms.

Led by its then-president, Gil Macaibay III, the Oro Fashion Designers Guild (OFDG) composed of Benjie S. Manuel, Mark Christopher Yaranon, Ruvil Neri, Mimi Parrel, Celeste Magsalay, Alquin Cap-atan, Villa Go, Joshua Guibone and Alma Mae Roa pooled their resources together to stage what was to be Mindanao’s biggest, most significant gathering of creative talents at that time. Thus, was born the Mindanao Fashion Summit (MFS).

“It was during the victory party for the then recently concluded Designers 2011 show of the OFDG in January that the idea for a Mindanao Fashion Summit was raised. It must have been due to the excitement and fulfillment of the overwhelming success of the show that the group was positive that the MFS will likewise be as successful,” Alma Mae Roa recalled.

Now 12 years hence, the MFS is still flourishing. This, despite the the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The OFDG is now composed of Roa, Ann Semblante, Arnulfo Neri, Boogie Musni Rivera, Gil Macaibay III, Joshua Guibone, Juniel Doring, Kiko Domo, Mark Christopher Yaranon, Mavy de leon Ladlad, Melvin Lachica, Ruvil Neri and Shine Casiño.

The 12th MFS shows were held at the Ayala Centrio Mall, with direction by Robbie Pamisa, and hair and makeup by John Steinman and the Beautifully Beatified Team.

Santino Rosales in Mark Christopher Yarano and Sunshine Casino and model in right photo in Juniel Doring Models strut creations by Kiko Domo, Mavy de Leon Ladlad and Arnulfo Neri Actor-model Kirst Viray < >

The schedule was as follows: Day 1, August 23, Wednesday was the Mindanaoan Collection segment with all OFDG members participating; and the Menswear show with guest models Santino Rosales and Kirst Viray. The show started at 5 p.m.

For the Mindanaoan Collection, Region 10 Tourism Director May Salvana-Unchuan requested that the designers derive inspiration from the provinces of the region. Thus, Bukidnonwas assigned to Macaibay III, Neri and Casiño; Misamis Oriental to Roa, Musni Rivera and Semblante; Camiguin to Yaranon and Lachica; Misamis Occidental to Doring and Neri; and Lanao del Norte to Ladlad, Guibone and Domo.

The shows last August 24 were the LGTBQIA Fashion Show, Guest Designers Show and the Designers Assembly (DA) show.

The DA was composed of Jie-jie Aisa, Jayson Monding, Dndy Domingo, Dio Deus and Carmel Kho Ricarte.

The guest designers were Jermaine Nabong (Iligan City), Victor Tasing (Ozamiz City), Toping Zamora (Davao City), Bonie Adaza (Davao City), Sasha Sarah (Marawi City), Trisha Asis (Cagayan de Oro City) and Zoe Botwin (Cagayan de Oro City).

Yesterday's shows were the “Hibla” show featuring the collection of Gil Macaibay III that he recently showcased in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; a tribute show to the late OFDG founding member Benjie S. Manuel and the Holiday Collection.

“This year's Mindanao Fashion Summit is a comeback to the the three-day Fashion Extravaganza… After two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now back in full swing,” said OFDG current president Mark Christopher Yaranon. “This year, our guests models from Manila are Santino Rosales and Kirst Viray for Menswear on Day 1; Miss Charm Philippines Krishnah Gravidez for Day 2; and Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 Bea Luigi Gomez plus an exciting surprise segment on Day 3.”

RELATED: WATCH: Michael Leyva’s Malacañang fashion show ends with magnificent fireworks



