Filipino fashion personalities attend Spring Summer 2023 Collection in Paris

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 1:24pm
Filipino fashion personalities attend Spring Summer 2023 Collection in Paris
David Guison, Ry Velasco, Bella Racelis and LA Aquinaldo displayed their own curated ensembles featuring the best of ASICs sportstyle shoes in a harmonic fusion made fit for only the likes of Paris Fashion week.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fashion personalities were present in the Spring Summer 2023 Collection at the Paris Fashion Week representing ASICS. 

The ASICS SportStyle Pop-up Event saw the biggest names in the Filipino Sportstyle fashion scene. David Guison, Ry Velasco, Bella Racelis and LA Aquinaldo displayed their own curated ensembles featuring the best of ASICs sportstyle shoes in a harmonic fusion made fit for only the likes of Paris Fashion week.

They each took turns in showcasing the various colorways of the new brand’s Sportstyle models from the Spring Summer 2023 Collection and garnered much buzz as they created content in the ASICS Paris Fashion Week Pop-Up Showroom featuring the different collaboration shoes of GT-2160. As expected, the boldness brought by the new designs fit perfectly with the artistic flair of each outfit.

Paris Fashionweek was in full swing at the Dover Street Market as the brand wowed the crowd with the debuting shoes, a premium concept sneaker created in partnership with top fashion brands. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASICS Philippines (@asicsph)

The two-floor, collaborative Pop-Up event showcased the different variations of GT-2160, as interpreted by the likes of Cecilie Bahnsen, DIME, Hal Studios and AIREI.

The GT-2160 is the brand’s pinnacle of running technology, and this celebrative collaboration aims to showcase their evolution since the 2010s. The iconic design language now sports an updated silhouette and three new colorways.

