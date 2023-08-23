^

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco named brand ambassadors of skin care group

August 23, 2023 | 11:20am
The momentous contract signing between Kemans and the GMA stars took place last Saturday, August 12, at Café Ysabel in San Juan.
MANILA, Philippines – The country’s hottest celebrity love team, Sparkle GMA Artist Center's Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, who rose to fame because of their undeniable chemistry in the fan-favorite GMA period drama Maria Clara at Ibarra, have been chosen as the newest brand ambassadors of a Filipino beauty and wellness brand.

Kemans, the brainchild of CEO Dr. Eric Yapjuangco and his wife, COO Vina Yapjuangco, RPh, is a premium quality, expertly formulated skin care and personal care solutions brand that offers real results. It is FDA-approved, authentic and proudly Filipino-made.

Forteza and David Licauco’s flawless skin makes them the perfect endorsers for the brand’s face care line, which includes Retinol Skin Renew Facial Serum, Niacinamide Blemish Blur Facial Serum, Vitamin C Brightening & Regenerating Facial Serum, Ultimate White Radiance Facial Serum, Ultimate White Radiance Beauty Bar 2-Piece Pack, Ultimate White Radiance Exfoliating Toner, Ultimate White Radiance, Overnight Glow Cream, Ultimate White Radiance Advanced Beauty Set, Daily UV ProTech Face & Body Sunscreens, and Daily UV Pro Tech Face Tinted Sunscreen.

The momentous contract signing between Kemans and the GMA stars took place last Saturday, August 12, at Café Ysabel in San Juan. Present during the signing were Kemans and The Icon Clinic founder CEO Dr. Eric Yapjuangco and his wife COO Vina Yapjuangco, general manager Lerma Sta. Cruz, vice president of Sparkle GMA Artist Center Joy Marcelo, and Sparkle GMA Artist Center senior talent manager Jan Navarro.

