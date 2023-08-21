Will the Miss Universe Organization allow newly crowned Miss South Africa to compete again?

MANILA, Philippines — Natasha Joubert is the newly-crowned Miss Universe South Africa. However, she already competed in the Miss Universe 2020 competition, alongside the Philippines' representative Rabiya Mateo.

Joubert joined that year as an appointed delegate, as she won 2nd runner-up in the national pageant. She, however, did not place that year and was hailed as the 69th edition's "El Tocuyo" awardee. But now that she's won the crown and title, will she be allowed to compete anew?

Her winning has opened the debate amongst pageant fans worldwide. Since 1952, it has been a rule that no delegate can compete twice on the Miss Universe stage.

In a social media post, former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel MBuki Marete, who competed in the Miss Universe competition in 2005 representing her country, has this to say:

"Miss Universe doesn't allow contestants to compete twice unless the new ownership changes the rules. I know because my organization tried to ask if I could represent Kenya the year after I competed and they said it was against the rules," she shared.

Should Joubert be allowed to compete anew, she will make history as the first-ever entrant who was allowed to compete for the second time. However, pageant aficionados are of the opinion that Joubert will be sent to either the Miss World or Miss Supranational pageant.

The Miss Universe Organization confirmed that Bryoni Natalie Govender will represent South Africa at the 72nd Miss Universe later this year in El Salvador. Govender was the 1st runner-up to Joubert.

The Miss Universe has already started its 100-day countdown to this year's pageant. By then, we would know for sure if Joubert competes again or not. Stay tuned!

