Filipino couple goes viral for Michael Kors watches, 18K gold jewelry wedding giveaways

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 4:07pm
Filipino couple goes viral for Michael Kors watches, 18K gold jewelry wedding giveaways
Newly-weds Jermine and Edison holding up gifts for their guests
Jermine Jacob via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The wedding guests of couple Jermine Jacob and Luvert Edison Dones Bondol got to see the two officially tie the knot, and they went home with their pockets — rather their wrists and necks — far from empty.

The newlyweds gifted their around 100 guests 18-karat gold necklaces and watches by Michael Kors at their wedding last August 16 in Tagaytay.

Jermine said in a Facebook post that she and Edison just wanted to thank their guests for taking time out of their schedules to take part in their special day.

"Ang goal namin is to share lang talaga 'yung blessings na natatanggap namin sa buhay and to give gifts to show appreciation lalo na sa mga nag-leave pa sa trabaho para lang makasama kami," Jermine continued, adding that she didn't expect the generous act to go viral.

The couple told CNN Philippines that they specifically did not ask for wedding gifts as they wanted to be the ones doing the giving.

Two years ago, Jermine and Edison set up a business selling branded watches, much like the ones their guests received.

RELATED: Newlyweds use onions instead of flower bouquets, giveaways

