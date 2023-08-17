^

Fashion and Beauty

Ben Chan treats 475 employees, some from China, Guam, to Hong Kong Disneyland

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 1:33pm
Ben Chan treats 475 employees, some from China, Guam, to Hong Kong Disneyland
Ben Chan with some of his employees in Hong Kong Disneyland to celebrate Bench's 35th year.
Ben Chan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Ben Chan celebrated the 35th year of his namesake lifestyle brand with a feat and gratitude to 475 employees who flew in from as far as San Francisco and Guam to Disneyland in Hong Kong. 

The clothing mogul posted a series of photos on Instagram, with each post thanking some of his loyal employees who stayed with him for more than two decades. 

"Grateful beyond words for the incredible journey with my BENCH family. Our 475 loyal employees are the heart of this celebration as we embrace the magic of HK Disneyland," Chan wrote in one post that showed the group photo with the famous theme park's archway on the background. 

Another photo showed him with two of his loyal employees for 36 years. 

He also posted photos of his employees from as far as San Francisco and Guam and even from mainland China. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ben Chan (@bcbench)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ben Chan (@bcbench)

Chan also thanked some of his employees who are deaf and mute. 

"Silent yet mighty! Being deaf and mute is just a part of their unique journey, and their unwavering dedication and loyalty speak volumes. Cheers to our incredible BENCH Prime Team! ???? Thank you, Mark Sampang (10yrs), Louie Dulay (16yrs), and John Ryan Cruz (14yrs) for inspiring us all," Chan wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ben Chan (@bcbench)

Bench was established in 1987 by Ben Chan. From selling men's T-shirts in SM, Bench has evolved into a lifestyle brand that has its own stores inside popular malls. It has also tapped Filipino and international celebrities, notably, Korean stars, including Lee Min-ho, Ji Chang-wook and Park Seo-joon. 

RELATED: Ben Chan: Terno 'doing very well' in Bench

 

vuukle comment

BEN CHAN

BENCH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesia chapter after harassment allegations
3 days ago

Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesia chapter after harassment allegations

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
The Miss Universe Organization has cut ties with its Indonesia franchise, it announced days after allegations of sexual...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre graces first fashion magazine solo cover&nbsp;
4 days ago

Moira Dela Torre graces first fashion magazine solo cover 

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
In her magazine cover feature, Dela Torre bares her emotions in a conversation about self-love, finding herself again...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel models Filipiniana she reconstructed from old blazer
4 days ago

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel models Filipiniana she reconstructed from old blazer

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel modelled for Vogue Philippines a Filipiniana top that she reconstructed from an old blazer...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Robin, Mariel Padilla spread sweetness at Michael Leyva&rsquo;s Malaca&ntilde;ang show
5 days ago

WATCH: Robin, Mariel Padilla spread sweetness at Michael Leyva’s Malacañang show

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Senator Robin Padilla and wife, TV host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, shared a tender moment at Filipino fashion designer Michael...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Scarlet Snow Belo debuts as runway model with dad Hayden at Michael Leyva show
5 days ago

WATCH: Scarlet Snow Belo debuts as runway model with dad Hayden at Michael Leyva show

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Social media sensation Scarlet Snow Belo, daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr., made her runway debut...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with