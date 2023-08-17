Ben Chan treats 475 employees, some from China, Guam, to Hong Kong Disneyland

Ben Chan with some of his employees in Hong Kong Disneyland to celebrate Bench's 35th year.

MANILA, Philippines — Ben Chan celebrated the 35th year of his namesake lifestyle brand with a feat and gratitude to 475 employees who flew in from as far as San Francisco and Guam to Disneyland in Hong Kong.

The clothing mogul posted a series of photos on Instagram, with each post thanking some of his loyal employees who stayed with him for more than two decades.

"Grateful beyond words for the incredible journey with my BENCH family. Our 475 loyal employees are the heart of this celebration as we embrace the magic of HK Disneyland," Chan wrote in one post that showed the group photo with the famous theme park's archway on the background.

Another photo showed him with two of his loyal employees for 36 years.

He also posted photos of his employees from as far as San Francisco and Guam and even from mainland China.

Chan also thanked some of his employees who are deaf and mute.

"Silent yet mighty! Being deaf and mute is just a part of their unique journey, and their unwavering dedication and loyalty speak volumes. Cheers to our incredible BENCH Prime Team! ???? Thank you, Mark Sampang (10yrs), Louie Dulay (16yrs), and John Ryan Cruz (14yrs) for inspiring us all," Chan wrote.

Bench was established in 1987 by Ben Chan. From selling men's T-shirts in SM, Bench has evolved into a lifestyle brand that has its own stores inside popular malls. It has also tapped Filipino and international celebrities, notably, Korean stars, including Lee Min-ho, Ji Chang-wook and Park Seo-joon.

