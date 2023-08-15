Taller nose in minutes: Aesthetic clinic owner explains trending Hiko nose lift

MANILA, Philippines — With lots of Filipinos wanting to enhance their nose, Hiko nose lift is becoming a trend among aesthetic clinics nowadays.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the Dear Self Love Above All anniversary and thanksgiving concert recently, Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center founder Krystal Tecson-Garalde explained what Hiko is.

"With Hiko, non-invasive siya. Meaning, you can do it in the span of minutes. Magkakaroon ka rin ng bridge. But of course, Rhinoplasty will last longer kasi ang Hiko kasi in a span of two to three years, medyo bababa na uli siya pero 'yung Rhinoplasty ay forever your nose na," Krystal said.

"If you are not yet ready for operation, then (try) Hiko," she added.

Krystal assured that Hiko is safe especially if done in clinics with experts that will do the procedure.

"In our part, we tried our best na ibigay 'yung need ng client na doctor po talaga ang gumagawa ng procedure kasi it could be very cheap with other clinics but pero 'yon nga maraming gumagawa na quack doctors so sa amin surgeon talaga," she said.

When asked if there's a side effect in getting Hiko, Krystal said: "So far wala naman po. But obviously po, hindi lahat ng procedure is good for the clients so may possibility pa rin na down time."

"Siguro two to three days bawal mag-work out pero 'yung side effect na crucial wala naman," she added.

Dear Self treated their employees and loyal patrons with a thanksgiving concert held in The Elements at Centris. Performers included Ebe Dancel, Pinky Marquez and Bituin Escalante, among others.

RELATED: Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines