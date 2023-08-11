^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: MAC Cosmetics’ makeup tutorial to achieve trending all-coral look

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — International makeup brand MAC Cosmetics recently gave a makeup tutorial on how to achieve the trending all-coral look.

At the opening of SM Beauty Color Play Festival that ran from July 31 to August 4 in Mall of Asia Atrium, MAC Cosmetics representatives and makeup artists showed how to pull off different shades of coral for a day-to-night look.

“I think the coral is perfect for everyday look because it’s not as flat as a nude shade but it’s not as high-voltage as a red shade,” a MAC rep enthused. “So this is the perfect balance between the two.”

The brand’s makeup artist used the brightest coral from the eyeshadow palette, deposited it on the model’s lower eyelids with a thin brush, then used a fluffier brush to diffuse and blend the color on the rest of the eyelids. The brand’s rep advised applying a primer before eyeshadow if the eyelids are too oily or if the eyeshadow color doesn’t seem to stick. Apply brown gel liner and mascara in a zigzag motion on the lash lines to make the lashes look fuller.

An easy cat-eye trick: Look straight into the mirror then just extend the lash line horizontally outwards to make the eyes appear bigger.

For cheeks, the rep suggested using a peachy shade. The blush is first applied with a thin brush on the high bones of the cheeks and sides of the nose, and then blended with the powder with a wider brush.

“You don’t want it to be saturated, but also not muted,” the rep cautioned about making the blush seem just right and not too strong or too soft.

The look is capped off with two shades of corals on the lips – a a dark coral, bordering on red, shade focused on the lip’s corners and center for a “stained look;” and an orange lip gloss to make the lips appear poutier. 

The festival, which is all about playing with color and being proud of it, was participated in by beauty brands including MAC, NARS, Drunk Elephant, Shiseido, LOOK At Me, Tsubaki, Extra Care/GOT2B, Tressemme, L’Oreal Hair, Liese, Hairfix, Y.O.U, QuickFX, Barenbliss, Dazzle Me, Flormar, BYS, KISS New York, Maybelline, Happy Skin, Shiseido, Drunk Elephant, BLK, Chic Bobbie, LA Girl, Vice Cosmetics, and Issy & Co. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo, editing by Anj Andaya

