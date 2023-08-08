^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe Organization parts ways with Miss USA, Miss Teen USA national president Crystle Stewart

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 8, 2023 | 1:07pm
Miss Universe Organization parts ways with Miss USA, Miss Teen USA national president Crystle Stewart
The new Miss Universe crown, with pear-shaped blue sapphires surrounded by diamonds and valued at approximately $5.58 million.
Miss Universe Organization/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) announced that it cut ties with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national president Crystle Stewart. Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are also under the MUO franchise. 

In a statement yesterday, MUO said that the organization and Stewart have chosen to end their partnership. 

“The Miss Universe Organization today announces a new chapter for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA brand and license. MUO, Miss Brand, and former USA national director Crystle Stewart have chosen to end their partnership,” MUO said. 

“Sincere gratitude to Crystle and the entire Miss Brand staff and employees for their unwavering cooperation and transparency throughout the entire investigation. Their willingness to provide full assistance and support during that challenging time is a testament to their professionalism and integrity,” it added. 

MUO said that Stewart will pursue other entrepreneurial passions.

"We wish Crystle, and her team at Miss Brand, all the best and have no doubt that she will excel in this next chapter,” the MUO statement read, adding that the organization is grateful for the “longstanding relationship” with  Stewart over the years.

“As a stakeholder in the Miss USA brand, Crystle and her team enhanced prize packages, increased visibility of titleholders, secured a remarkable location for the Miss USA pageant, and strengthened brand partnerships. Crystle has been a trusted friend of the organization, an exemplary titleholder, and has consistently demonstrated her unwavering dedication and commitment to both the Miss Universe Organization and the Miss USA pageant,” it further stated.

RELATEDConfirmed: Miss Universe 2023 date, venue

vuukle comment

CRYSTLE STEWART

MISS UNIVERSE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines
1 day ago

Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino skin expert Olivia Quido goes global as she is now the President and Chief Executive Officer of Miss Universe Skin...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
It's all about colors from July 31 to August 4 in SM Beauty&rsquo;s Color Play Festival
Sponsored
4 days ago

It's all about colors from July 31 to August 4 in SM Beauty’s Color Play Festival

4 days ago
In store for shoppers are games, freebies, entertainment and even a digital beauty pageant.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Cult Japanese beauty brands now in the Philippines; Japanese executives share beauty secrets
4 days ago

Cult Japanese beauty brands now in the Philippines; Japanese executives share beauty secrets

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
In an effort to expand Japanese beauty or J-beauty in the Philippines, the shopping mall chain swung open last month its first...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Earth 2023 announces final competition date
5 days ago

Miss Earth 2023 announces final competition date

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
The Miss Earth pageant, through its mother company Carousel Productions, announced that the coronation night of the 23rd edition,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
In photos: Filipino designers showcase Audrey Hepburn interpretations at Manila exhibit
6 days ago

In photos: Filipino designers showcase Audrey Hepburn interpretations at Manila exhibit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Apart from passion and compassion, the newly opened “Intimate Audrey” exhibition in S Maison, Pasay City shows...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Audrey Hepburn's son, granddaughter; Marcoses open Manila exhibit
7 days ago

Audrey Hepburn's son, granddaughter; Marcoses open Manila exhibit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Audrey Hepburn’s son with “War and Peace” co-star Mel Ferrer, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, and Sean’s daughter...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with