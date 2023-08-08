Miss Universe Organization parts ways with Miss USA, Miss Teen USA national president Crystle Stewart

The new Miss Universe crown, with pear-shaped blue sapphires surrounded by diamonds and valued at approximately $5.58 million.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) announced that it cut ties with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national president Crystle Stewart. Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are also under the MUO franchise.

In a statement yesterday, MUO said that the organization and Stewart have chosen to end their partnership.

“The Miss Universe Organization today announces a new chapter for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA brand and license. MUO, Miss Brand, and former USA national director Crystle Stewart have chosen to end their partnership,” MUO said.

“Sincere gratitude to Crystle and the entire Miss Brand staff and employees for their unwavering cooperation and transparency throughout the entire investigation. Their willingness to provide full assistance and support during that challenging time is a testament to their professionalism and integrity,” it added.

MUO said that Stewart will pursue other entrepreneurial passions.

"We wish Crystle, and her team at Miss Brand, all the best and have no doubt that she will excel in this next chapter,” the MUO statement read, adding that the organization is grateful for the “longstanding relationship” with Stewart over the years.

“As a stakeholder in the Miss USA brand, Crystle and her team enhanced prize packages, increased visibility of titleholders, secured a remarkable location for the Miss USA pageant, and strengthened brand partnerships. Crystle has been a trusted friend of the organization, an exemplary titleholder, and has consistently demonstrated her unwavering dedication and commitment to both the Miss Universe Organization and the Miss USA pageant,” it further stated.

