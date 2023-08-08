Cult favorite brands honored at LazBeauty Awards 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Popular drugstore as well as promising brands were recently honored as the best in their categories at the first offline LazBeauty Awards in the country.

Philippine beauty aficionados have spoken which are the best among the brands via their purchases at the beauty site from January to March this year.

"This is the first-ever ceremony that we are actually honoring live all the brand partners, topsellers and even individuals who embody the sort of confidence and community that we provide in LazBeauty," said Pauline Castro, Head of Traffic at Lazada Philippines, to Philstar.com.

The honorees were a mixture of affordable brands for mass consumers such as Maybelline and Dove, to more pricey yet vaunted names such as Kiehl's, MAC and Jo Malone.

This interesting mix is not lost on Lazada as they are aware of how Filipino beauty consumers have evolved over the years.

"Filipino consumers are becoming more sophisticated in terms of services they expect from us," added Castro.

Among their initiatives to cater to this trend was to launch LazBeauty in September 2022.

Apart from the brands, the brand also awarded several personalities which it calls the "young champions for beauty."

Here are the list of personalities and brands honored at the LazBeauty Awards 2023 held last July 20 at The Fort Shangri-La:

LazBeauty Authority: Toni Sia

LazBeauty Visionary: Miss Nate

LazBeauty Next-Gen: Marj Makoret

LazBeauty Trailblazer: Kryz Uy

LazBeauty Radiance: Ashley Yap

LazBeauty Look of the Night award: Rei Germar

Honored brands:

Best Face Foundation: Maybelline Fit Me Fresh Tint

Best Color Cosmetics: SACE LADY Tinted Brow Gel

Best Bathing Essential: Dove Beauty Nourishing Body Wash

Best Grooming Essential: Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Serum

Best in Skin Hydration: Kiehl's Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

Best in Skin Protection: Cetaphil Brightness Refresh Toner

Best Fragrance: Jo Malone London

Best in Local Beauty: Happy Skin

Best in Premium Beauty: MAC Cosmetics

Best in Trendy Beauty: Kanna Beauty

