Reachable stars: Celebrity makeup artist reveals stars’ ‘elevated everyday’ look

Actress-singer Nadine Lustre is the new brand ambassador of Korean cosmetics brand Barenbliss, launched in the Philippines last year, and since then, has risen as among the top K-beauty brands in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Gone are the days when celebrities depended on makeup to look beautiful, said celebrity makeup artist Denise Go-Ochoa, wife of actor Dominic Ochoa and makeup artist to stars like actress Kathryn Bernardo.

“Among celebrities, there has been an evolution in looks,” Go-Ochoa said in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“Normally, before, we would segregate the makeup we use on celebrities. Feeling ko, nowadays, celebrities want to look reachable by everyone… They want to look like everyone else but in a more polished way. It’s not really a trend. There has been an awareness especially among celebrities for them to look beautiful, not beautiful just because of the makeup.”

Go-Ochoa defined what an “elevated everyday” look is: “Basically, it’s more of like enhancement of the features, and then showing off of a really flawless complexion and more polished and more groomed eyebrows… Let’s say, it’s a more beautiful na everyday look.”

According to her, even those who are not in the showbiz industry should know how to create an “elevated everyday” look because it’s not just a trend, but will be a part of everyday lifestyles for the years to come.

“Parang it hasn’t been a big trend na in the industry na you know, they’re all wearing heavy makeup, na parang before, you have the license to wear heavy makeup because you’re a celebrity. Parang now, even in artistas, the saying ‘less is more’ already applies,” she said.

“It applies with everyone din naman. Parang nowadays, everyone’s flaunting their skin – skin that’s well-taken cared of, and then, very minimal foundation. I think, that’s not going to be a trend lang na mabilis. It’s going to probably stay for quite a while because I guess, everyone likes to be appreciated for their own beauty, ‘di ba? Not appreciated because of the makeup.”

To achieve the “elevated everyday” look no matter what the season is, Go-Ochoa shared some tips:

Invest in good skincare

Photo release Human Nature launched its Sunflower Beauty Oil with Bakuchiol, a natural, gentler face care alternative to Retinol

Like heavy makeup, gone are the days when celebrities would try to hide their “retoke” or cosmetic enhancements through makeup, said Go-Ochoa.

“They want to focus on taking care of their skin para they can show their skin more when wearing makeup. They don’t want to be covered with too much foundation, powder… Just showing a little of their flawless complexion. And then just apply a tad of makeup, just a little bit lang, just to enhance the features, not like you normally see a celebrity back in the ‘80s, ‘90s, early 2000s na full coverage talaga ‘yung makeup,” she explained.

“Of course, it all starts with really good skincare, which has really been a big change in a lot of celebrities. The celebrities before, I should say, a lot of them depended on just makeup lang. Nowadays, the beauty routine starts with themselves. They really take care of their skin. They invest in a really good facial care. They go to the well-known dermatologists. It all starts with that.”

At the recent SM Beauty Color Play Festival in Mall of Asia Main Atrium, local and international beauty brands unleashed their latest innovations, and among them are “clean beauty” products like Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream, a breakthrough protein moisturizer that aims to provide “immediate” improvement in skin’s tone, texture and firmness.

Also available at SM Beauty are Barenbliss’ pocket-size serum shots; Y.O.U.’s Active Night Gel that moisturizes with a lavender aroma for better sleep; and QuickFx’s All-In-One Cream that calms, hydrates and restores the skin’s elasticity and texture sans the parabens, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and artificial fragrances that can harm the skin and health.

As we step into our 30s, many of us see and feel more changes in our skin — less plump skin, fine lines, and wrinkles—and these are all part of life. But that’s not saying we can’t do anything about it! A proactive approach in skincare can make all the difference.

The quest for the fountain of youth goes on, prompting a surge in the demand for anti-aging products. The result? More ingredients are being introduced in the market to address premature skin aging. An example is the crowd-favorite Retinol.

There’s no denying that Retinol has become a holy grail skincare ingredient because of its strong anti-aging benefits. But it can also be harsh, irritating, and can cause skin dryness and redness. Considering these, there are also many dos and don’ts to take note of when applying Retinol, requiring you to be extra careful as you include it in your skincare regimen.

Bakuchiol is a plant-based ingredient that is known to be a natural and gentle alternative to Retinol. According to a Harvard University study, Bakuchiol is derived from the seeds of Psoralea corylifolia, also known as the babchi plant. It has been used in both traditional Chinese and Indian Ayurvedic medicine. Just like Retinol, it is said to improve skin firmness and elasticity, boost collagen production, prevent or reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and lighten dark circles and acne marks — but minus the irritation and purging. Bakuchiol also speeds up cell regeneration and helps soothe and heal the skin with its anti-inflammatory properties, unlike retinol, which may exacerbate these conditions. This is why Bakuchiol is a safer alternative, especially for expectant or nursing moms and those with sensitive skin.

Many brands have included Bakuchiol into their serum, eye cream, and facial oil formulations considering how it can work wonders on the skin. But recently, local brand Human Nature launched its Sunflower Beauty Oil with Bakuchiol, a genuinely natural, gentler face care alternative to Retinol but with a bonus - it doubles the miracle with the fusion of skincare superstars – Bakuchiol and Sunflower Beauty Oil. The powers of Bakuchiol, paired with the brand’s bestselling and multi-awarded Sunflower Beauty Oil — which claims to deliver 25 beauty miracles to the skin from head to toe, surely offer a holistic and clean approach to achieving youthfully glowing skin. According to the brand, 10 out of 10 Sunflower Beauty Oil with Bakuchiol users reported no skin purging (based on the brand’s recent panel test conducted among 34 consumers).

For a younger-looking skin, the brand suggested integrating the Bakuchiol into a four-step natural skincare routine: cleansing, toning, moisturizing, and applying two to three pumps of Sunflower Beauty Oil with Bakuchiol. Massage your face and neck upwards and repeat this routine every day for youthful glowing skin. According to the consumer panel test, nine out of 10 also noticed healthier, brighter-looking skin after weeks of use. Visit www.humanheartnature.com/buy for more information.

Use foundation or tinted moisturizer

Photo release From left: Artdeco All in one cream and Luxury Radiance Powder

For those who want to protect their skin from harmful elements while enhancing their skin’s natural look, Ocho-Go recommended using a foundation or tinted moisturizer shade that flatters one’s skin tone.

Since more and more people, even celebrities, want a more natural look, cosmetic brands, said Go-Ochoa, have also evolved from providing heavy coverage to looking more and more like the skin.

“The foundation (products) nowadays are off to show your natural skin. Most of the makeup right now are set to you give you a second skin look, so that’s really the key to having a natural makeup,” she said.

“Apply just the right amount of foundation or base. If pwede, very minimal – you know, just the tinted moisturizer of the BB Cream. I think that’s what’s going to make it look more natural.”

Go-Ochoa was recently a guest at the Philippine comeback of German cosmetics giant Artdeco, which also launched its new offerings, including the All in One Cream, which aims to give that moisturizing, anti-wrinkle effect, and enhances your skin even more with a brighter complexion. The All in One Cream also protects skin from harmful ultraviolet B (UVB) sun rays.

To brighten your under eyes, the water-resistant and long-lasting Artdeco Perfect Tint Concealer conceals under-eye circles, fine lines, and wrinkles, leaving the complexion looking more even with a fresh glow.

The brand’s Camouflage Cream is a full-coverage, long-lasting foundation ideal for concealing skin imperfections, which makes it ideal for special occasions. To make your Camouflage Cream waterproof, add a thick layer of the Fixing Powder with a brush or powder puff. It is a special transparent makeup fixing powder compact that acts as a protective shield, setting the cream in place and preventing it from smudging after contact with water.

As finishing touch, the brand’s No Color Setting Powder combines light-optimizing ingredients with a fully transparent, lightweight base. This mattifying powder optimizes your complexion, diffusing light and adapting to new light sources as the day goes on. This refines your skin’s appearance, keeping it looking healthy and fresh all day long. Most importantly, it includes ingredients such as squalane that leaves the skin feeling silky-soft, as well as skin nourishing red algae, Irish moss, and mineral-rich seawater.

At the recent SM Beauty Color Play Festival, among the products featured were True Beauty Inside Cushion and Fine to Refine Compact Powder by Korean cosmetics label Barenbliss.

Apart from having no talc, paraben, alcohol and gluten that can harm the skin, True Beauty Inside Cushion and Fine to Refine Compact Powder have sun protection factor (SPF) 25 PA++ and provide an oil-free and airbrushed texture that looks so natural, people would think “you were born this way,” said the brand.

Also available at SM Beauty are a wide array of foundation and light-coverage powders, including BTLA Liquid Matte Foundation and QuickFX’s Ceraboost Eyebright Perfector, a ceramide-enriched, nourishing concealer that brightens the under eye for an instant refreshed look all day.

A pop of color

If you want a more playful look for a special day, add a little shimmer, gold or copper, Go-Ochoa advised.

“Especially for the newbies or ‘di pa marunong mag-makeup, the easiest is to have a pop of color on the lips. And if you want probably a bright shade, you can use a muted tone in the eyes. Probably just a wash of nude or earth tone. If you want to play, you can use a hint of silver, but not heavy metallic (makeup). Parang just a little shimmer just to add a little sparkle to your eyes,” she said.

Artdeco incorporates a complete range of the most fashionable makeup products – from a diverse selection of lipsticks and glosses, as well as a multitude of mascaras, eyeliners, and other best-selling eye cosmetics. The brand has become synonymous with refillable products, many of which have become bestsellers, including the environmentally-friendly and cost-effective refillable beauty boxes such as the Quattro Beauty Box, a refillable and customizable magnetic system you can fill with eyeshadow, eyebrow powder, Camouflage Cream, blush, or contouring powder, plus an applicator. Inserting products into the beauty boxes is easy, thanks to its magnetic system.

At the heart of the brand’s makeup collection lies its iconic customizable system, which revolutionized the market for eyeshadows. As they say, “the eyes have it,” so enhance it with an Eyeshadow and Eye Powder. Find the right eyeshadow for you from the brand’s pigmented pearl, matte, and glamour options. The pearl eyeshadows are characterized by their high pigmentation and wide shade selection while the glam eyeshadows have very fine glitter particles that reflect the light to create a beautiful shimmer and incomparable play of color on the eyelid.

On the other hand, the new ultra-fine and silky texture of the matte eyeshadows means it applies evenly and adheres better to the eyelid. For a final step, apply the Eye Powder and frame your eyes using the Soft Eyeliner Waterproof, a creamy, smudge-proof and waterproof eyeliner that features a long-lasting wax-based formula. Transform your lashes with the long-lasting and smudge-proof twist of the Volume Mascara, housing a twistable brush that you can twist-out for length and twist-in for volume.

Get irresistible lips with just one coat of the Perfect Color Lipstick. The revolutionary formula of this lipstick has been designed to perfection with rich color and selected nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and collagen to minimize wrinkles, have a plumping effect, and to make the lips smooth.

Seal your lipstick in place with the kiss-proof Magic Fix. Its natural ingredients prevent lipstick from transferring or bleeding into fine lines around the lips so your lipstick will stay exactly where it belongs. Plump up your lips by adding a little spice to your makeup routine. The Hot Chili Lip Booster has a red pepper extract that adds maximum volume to the lips to leave them looking truly irresistible. The Color Booster Lip Balm nourishes the lips with apricot kernel oil, peach extract, and precious plant oils, and also has a boosting effect with color-adapting pigments that adjust to the pH of your lips to enhance your natural lip color.

Also available at SM Beauty are a wide range of makeup ranging from cult beauty brands MAC, NARS and Vice Cosmetics, to nail color from labels like Bobbie and Chic.

Gels are a hot beauty trend, and many products found at the Color Play Festival are in gel form – from moisturizers to makeup removers and nail color.

Photo release The SM Color Play Festival in Mall of Asia Atrium offered makeup tutorials and cosmetics deals to beauty junkies

“For me naman now talaga, it’s more of individuality. You don’t really copy. Whatever you feel like. If, for other people, it doesn’t look nice. But then, if you carry it well and if you think it’s nice, that’s the thing that’s more important – how you feel you wearing the makeup,” Go-Ochoa enthused.

“You’re not out there to show off and get everyone’s approval of your makeup. It’s about getting the feeling that you want after applying the makeup. ‘Di ba that’s what’s more important – feeling good about it, the eyeshadow with warm-tone lips – it depends on how you carry it!” she added.

Photo release From left: Celebrity makeup artist Denise Go-Ochoa; Artdeco Quattro

“Before kasi, maraming rules. Kahit ako, I cared about ‘you shouldn’t mix this with that.’ But nowadays, do whatever you want and just be happy with it. It will just show off. You would radiate beautifully kasi you like what you’re wearing.”