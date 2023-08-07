^

How Shigetsu expanded from eyewear to diverse fashion pieces

August 7, 2023 | 3:00pm
Shigetsu decided to take a bold step forward by diversifying its offerings and venturing into new product categories.
MANILA, Philippines — In the ever-evolving world of fashion and consumer needs, Shigetsu brand emerged in 2019 as an eyewear company with a noble mission—to provide consumers with products that protect and maintain the health of their eyes.

With a range of innovative eyewear products, including Anti-radiation, Sunshield and Photochromic glasses, Shigetsu aimed to combine style and functionality in a way that positively impacts users’ eye health.

This visionary brand, however, didn’t stop there. After a successful year in the eyewear industry, Shigetsu decided to take a bold step forward by diversifying its offerings and venturing into new product categories, introducing high-quality leather bags, wallets, belts and perfumes, all while maintaining affordability and functionality.

Shigetsu’s fashionable and functional approach quickly won over customers, as they embraced the brand’s seamless fusion of style and utility. Their leather bags, wallets and belts elevated any outfit while being designed for practical everyday use.

Adding perfume to their repertoire further solidified Shigetsu as a lifestyle icon. Collaborating with skilled perfumers, they crafted a diverse range of scents that appealed to a wide audience, catering to various occasions and preferences.

Through its continuous commitment to affordable luxury, Shigetsu transformed from an eyewear specialist into a go-to destination for fashion-forward consumers. With their visionary approach, Shigetsu continues to make waves in the ever-evolving world of fashion and lifestyle.

In just a few years, Shigetsu has proven itself as a visionary force in the fashion and eyewear industry. Starting with a mission to promote healthy eyes through innovative eyewear, the brand expanded its horizons and diversified its product offerings.

Today, Shigetsu stands as a symbol of fashionable functionality, providing consumers with a range of products, from eye-enhancing glasses to stylish leather accessories and captivating perfumes, all crafted with the utmost care and consideration for its customers’ needs.

