Miss Universe skincare officially launched in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino skin expert Olivia Quido goes global as she is now the President and Chief Executive Officer of Miss Universe Skin Care and Spa.

At the recent press conference held in Astoria Plaza, Quido said that Miss Universe skincare is for everyone.

"I am grateful to God for this opportunity to be global. If you want to be extra beautifully confident in every moment, this is for you," she said.

During the press conference, Quido said that the skincare line will be used by all Miss Universe candidates who will compete in El Salvador on November 18.

Quido said that Miss Universe President Anne Jakrajutatip allowed her to formulate products of her own for the pageant.

"I like products that will make us beautiful forever or products that will make us young even if we are 75. That's what she always tells me. She allows me to formulate products," Quido said.

"I travel not just because I want to see places but also to check out ingredients for my next products," she added.

Quido shared that the Miss Universe Spa, meanwhile, will be located in Miami, Florida.

"I'm also excited for the spa, which will have its first branch in Miami, Florida. And then we also have inquiries in other parts of the world," she said.

"We also have two inquiries in the Philippines who are interested in the Miss Universe spa. The skincare line and spa are available for partnership and distributorship. Right now, we are choosing the right partners," she added.

Quido was among the judges at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant held last year in New Orleans, USA.

Quido was joined by Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, rapper Big Freedia, model Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, sports journalist Emily Austin, TV host Myrka Dellanos, Roku executive Sweta Patel, Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, and ImpactWayv executive Kathleen Ventrella in the selection committee.

