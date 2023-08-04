Cult Japanese beauty brands now in the Philippines; Japanese executives share beauty secrets

MANILA, Philippines — For centuries, the Japanese have been admired worldwide for their porcelain skin and alabaster complexion. For 350 years, Japanese retailer Mitsukoshi has been a witness to that.

In an effort to expand Japanese beauty or J-beauty in the Philippines, the shopping mall chain swung open last month its first ever Philippine branch in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, because as Okabe Mai, Merchandising Group II and Group Merchandising Division Buyer for Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd. said, “A lot of the Japanese beauty companies, brands are just getting to know the Philippines.”

“I think, like maybe in the last decade, we were more interested in Singapore or Thailand, other countries. They’re kind of find more of a potential in the Filipino market. So when we started talking to brands, there were so many brands that were really interested when we talked about Manila. They wanted to know... Some brands want to see where things go… Almost all the brands are interested in the Filipino market… I’m like introducing them to this market side because it will have more potential in the coming years,” Okabe told Philstar.com in an interview.

Seeing the Philippines’ potential as a growing market for beauty, the mall dedicated about 500 square meters for beauty and wellness on its ground floor.

“It’s like a combination of natural environments. But then natural environments are not just (about) planting trees. It also has a lot of natural raw material. So in the middle, its inspiration is like a tree, where life grows,” Okabe described the ambience of the Beauty zone, adorned with natural features like wooden shelves, rock walls, patches of green, and hanging sakura (cherry blossoms) and origami.

As a beauty products buyer, Okabe has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to J-beauty: “I think the foundation of beauty is eat well, sleep well, exercise moderately. I think that’s the basics. Then on top of that, I think, trying out all kinds of products… Invest in the product that really suits you… And use it for a long period of time.”

She also advised using beauty product tools as these can last for years.

From skincare to makeup and beauty tools, beauty junkies would be happy to know that some of their favorite brands, even under-the-radar ones found only in Japan, are now available in the country via the mall’s beauty section, which houses a wide selection of carefully-curated, natural Japanese skincare, haircare, and makeup brands, both familiar and new in the country.

Okabe said about 50% of those in the beauty department are Japanese brands – and 11 of these 35 J-beauty labels are first time in the Philippines and are exclusive to the mall.

“We want products that are unique and will represent Japan, that’s why we chose these products,” she affirmed.

Yoji Kawaguchi, Mitsukoshi Federal Retail Inc. President, said that the products’ prices in the Philippine mall are only slightly higher than in Japan – about 1.3 to 1.5% - which is still more value for money rather than spending to go to Japan.

Debuting in the country and available only in Mitsukoshi Beauty are sophisticated and high-quality Japanese brands Waphyto, E Standard, and La Casta.

When founder Atsuko Morita developed asthma and dry skin and hair as a flight attendant, a French friend introduced her to Phytotherapy techniques (therapy that uses plants and herbs to treat medical conditions) to manage her concerns. Not only did the therapy work, but it also gave Atsuko many other unexpected benefits. This pushed her to leave the airlines and study medicine and botanical therapy in Paris.

When she returned to Japan, she contributed to plant biology research, earning her multiple awards. Armed with knowledge and experience, Atsuko created a skincare brand powered by Phytotherapy, Biotechnology and Herbology called Waphyto.

Made for men and women of all ages (from infancy to adulthood), Japan’s first plant bio methodology brand has products for skin, hair, body, and intimate care. The plants and herbs in Waphyto products are sourced from Mikawa, Japan, where the soil is vitamin-rich.

Likewise, most people follow multi-step routines to care for their skin. Based on the concept that “hair care is also skincare,” E Standard offers a comprehensive range of meticulous hair and scalp care solutions, just like what you would expect from a complete lineup of skincare products. Pamper your hair the way you do your skin with its five-step routine composed of shampoo, hair serum, two hair treatments, and hair oil (this can be reduced or increased based on your hair’s needs) for luscious, healthy, and beautiful hair.

E Standard’s organic products are made from nine plant extracts and three essential oils. And while most hair care brands use purified water, the brand uses Hita Tenryosui natural mineral water to help nourish and revitalize hair.

Meanwhile, La Casta is a hair care brand used by many professional stylists in hair salons across Japan. The components of this brand are only natural aromas and botanical ingredients. Its hair care concept: “vitality and healing from plants.”

This award-winning hair care brand (2015 and 2016 Vogue Natural Wonder Prize and 2020 and 2022 WWD Beauty “Best Cosme”) has shampoo and conditioner ranges to treat several hair and scalp concerns, like thinning, tangled, frizzy, dry, oily, and colored hair. They also have solutions like specialized brushes, scalp treatments, masks, and hair lotions. To find the best range and combination of products for your hair, the brand provides consultation services from their expert beauty advisors.

Kawaguchi also shared his picks from the beauty section: “What I use is just toner. So it’s very simple.” He also uses a natural shampoo, the same one that his wife uses.

Natural and organic products with “sustainable ingredients that are more harmless to nature” and with “no harsh ingredients and suitable to different types of skin” are a big global trend, said Okabe, not only because they are friendly to people and the planet, but also because these are generally genderless.

“The Japanese are very detail-oriented. We really put effort in (studying brands’) manufacturing background,” Okabe assured.

“Actually, one of the strong points that I like about natural beauty products is that (they’re) genderless – all ages, all gender. And also, a lot of the products are natural and organic-based, so they can be used for babies and kids, even pregnant women.”

Jennifer Start, Mitsukoshi Federal Retail Inc. Merchandising and Marketing Head, said that for now, they started with drugstore brands in the mall, but their goal is to bring more exclusive Japanese labels for the Philippine market.

