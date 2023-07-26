^

Ellis Co shares perspective at grand Misibis Bay fashion soiree

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 2:00pm
Ellis Co and Aya Reika Mayani flanked by their models
Philstar.com/C. Mendez Legaspi

MANILA, Philippines — In what could be the biggest event of the year in the style scene, high-fashion streetwear brand, .ARCHIVES, unleashed its resort/cruise collection called “Phases/Faces” at the upmarket Misibis Bay Resort.

The beachfront of the five-hectare resort, on Cagraray Island, Bacacay, Albay, which can be reached via a 50-minute flight from Manila to Legazpi City, served as the perfect backdrop for the sophomore effort of young designer Ellis Co.

“It’s a 22-piece collection because it’s lucky for us to use angel numbers,” Co said of .ARCHIVES’ latest offering, which he collaborated with Aya Reika Mayani. They also did together “Memoirs of the Future,” the brand’s debut collection, inspired by Japanese architecture and brutalism.

“As the name suggests, the collection will represent the phases that Reika and I underwent and the faces that have impacted our lives,” Co added of the show, directed by Robby Carmona, and attended by about 150 guests especially flown in from Manila.

The people that inspired the 22 looks range from colleagues, relatives, and friends. To give an example, one look was inspired by Co’s grandmother, which was later called “Adelaida.”

Co used technical fabrics and denim he sourced from Japan in creating functional pieces such as parkas, jackets, and cargo pants while also incorporating abaca (Manila hemp), a native product in Bicol, as accessories.

“As of the moment, our clothes are mostly sold online via our social media or website. We aim to target individuals with the same style as us, regardless of age and gender,” said Co. “In the long-term, we’re hoping to get consigned internationally in countries such as Japan and the United Kingdom.”

Here, the 22-year-old fast-rising designer reflects on his career trajectory:

Origins

“Before the conception of .ARCHIVES, I started by creating shirts and hoodies for my previous brand called ‘INSTNT’ when I was 18 years old. I was heavily influenced by streetwear from the get-go and I looked up to a lot of designers like Virgil Abloh and Nigo, until eventually, my influences grew to brands and designers such as Rick Owens and Yohji Yamamoto.

“Aside from my fashion influences, I was also into various genres of hip-hop music, especially since I started off mainly as a musician and music producer. ‘.ARCHIVES’ was a way for me to express myself creatively, where I often find myself fusing both my style and preferences in music and fashion.”

Aesthetic

“I’m the type to spend hours browsing through Spotify, looking for artists and music that appeal to me. I heavily consume a lot of hip-hop, mainstream and experimental, and I believe this directly translated to my current aesthetic.

“I specialize in menswear, and pieces with intricate cuts and wide, experimental silhouettes.”

Inspiration, influences 

“My inspirations/influences stem from different creative fields. Music-wise, I look up to Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Kaycyy and Lancey Foux. Fashion-wise, I take heavy inspiration from Virgil Abloh, Rick Owens, as well as Japanese designers such as Junya Watanabe and Yohji Yamamoto.

“Another important figure is a local designer named Jerome Lorico. As a mentor, he challenges me to become better, smarter, and more creative beyond my limits. I can confidently say that these people have been and are still instrumental in my growth as a designer and a creative.”

Dream client

“I dream of dressing up Playboi Carti. I’ve always enjoyed his music from a very young age, and he’s greatly influenced me as a musician and designer.

ARCHIVES, ‘PHASES/FACES’

“It is a very intimate and personal collection. Being set in a place where I often find myself in self-reflection, I knew it made sense to showcase an equally sentimental collection. Together with my creative director: Aya Reika Mayani, we came up with 22 looks as an homage to 22 people who have greatly made an impact on our lives.

“In contrast to our debut collection, ‘Phases/Faces’ consisted of lighter colors and more breathable fabric. We implemented more intricate cutting, as well as experimenting with unique types of fabric.”

Advocacy

“In the ‘Phases/Faces’ collection, we tapped a local Bicolana-owned bag manufacturer that produces accessories and bags using abaca, rattan, and various native materials - to support the local industry and to shine light on small businesses that specialize in creating high-quality and durable products."

Gender neutrality

“The concept of gender-neutral clothing allows anyone to dress however they want, regardless of norms and stigma attached to garments. I firmly advocate for this, as I believe that ‘dressing up’ should be a form of self-expression rather than a means to ‘fit in’ and be what is deemed ‘acceptable'.”

Fashion-forward 

“I’d love to be able to collaborate with my favorite brands in the future, as well as to showcase my pieces in a more international stage where I could reach a wider audience.

“Truthfully, my dream is to see a complete stranger wearing my brand, and I think that would be attainable If I were given the opportunity to market .ARCHIVES out there.”

