Drag makeup 101: Lady Morgana shares tips

MANILA, Philippines — Drag makeup is getting more popular these days. Heavy, extravagant, fun and vibrant, it is able to create larger than life looks that regular makeup techniques would otherwise not be able to achieve.

Some local celebrities popularized drag makeup by using it to “copy” the faces of international celebrities.

More recently, the famous Lady Morgana, who competed in "RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 and emerged as Miss Congeniality uploaded a makeup tutorial on YouTube, where she encouraged people to stand out and express themselves by trying drag makeup. Drag, after all, is a form of high art that can be emulated by anyone who has the desire or willingness to transform and reveal his (or her) alter-egos.

In her YouTube makeup tutorial, Lady Morgana generously shares tips to help viewers achieve the drag look successfully. Best of all, she did not use expensive imported makeup but affordable local products from Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc., thus making the drag look more attainable.

Here are Lady Morgana’s tips:

Start with a clean face

When doing drag makeup, it’s important to have a clean face to start with because you will be layering on the makeup products. Lady Morgana starts by moisturizing her face with Hello Glow 3-in-1 Lightweight Sun Care Gel with SPF50+ PA++. She then shaves her facial hair to ensure the make-up look is flawless and smooth.

Next, she covers her hair with a wig net cap, then glues down her eyebrows so that it’s easier to experiment with a different eye shape. She covers up her eyebrows using BB Flawless Serum Powder Foundation.

For the face, she conceals blemishes and uneven skin tones by mixing different foundations: Ever Bilena All-Day Liquid Foundation in shades of Silk and Olive, and All-Day BB Cream in Oriental. She sets it with Careline Oil Control Mattifying Loose Powder, but adding more on the undereye and nose to bake. With an Ever Bilena makeup brush, she blends out the foundation in an outward and upward motion.

Add dimension with contour

She gives an illusion of a more feminine, snatched face by contouring her forehead, cheekbones, jawline and nose with Careline Contour Powders in Butterscotch and Cookie Dough variants.

Decorate the eyes with colors

For the eyes, Lady Morgana plays with an exaggerated smoky cat eye look and cut-crease technique using Ever Bilena Ultimatte Eyeshadow Palette. She polishes it by blending and brushing out the excess loose powder under the eyes, and completes the eye make-up with Careline’s Graph-Ink Liner false eyelashes, and bejeweled face rhinestones.

For defined brows, she again uses Careline’s Graph-Ink Liner to draw her signature eyebrows.

On the cheeks, she uses Careline Oil Control Blush On in Rosy Cheek then highlights the high points of her face with Spotlight Pro Glow Out Highlighter.

Put on lipstick like no other

For the lips, Lady Morgana said, “mag-lipistik ng bongga,” and she does so by overlining her lips with Ever Bilena Matte Lipstick in Mirrored Mocha. She tops it off with a nude gloss for a pouty effect.

To ensure that the makeup stays on for long hours, she sprays on EB Pro Lock that Look Makeup Setting Spray.

“Para po sa mga aspiring queens natin, simple lang and mura lang po ang products ng Ever Bilena so ma-aachieve niyo ang ganitong drag make-up look,” she concluded.