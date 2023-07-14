Liza Soberano shares snapshot with Korean star Ji Chang Wook

Filipina actress Liza Soberano with Korean star Ji Chang Wook at the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up event held in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on July 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano set the Internet abuzz anew when she posted her photo with Korean superstar Ji Chang Wook on Instagram today.

The Los Angeles-based actress posted her photo with the actor, affectionately called Wookie by his fans, which was taken at the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up event held in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

"Under the sun and in the moonlight with @giorgioarmani. Wearing a silk ensemble from the #GiorgioArmaniMare collection," wrote Liza on the caption.

Apart from Liza, her fellow actor and Careless manager James Reid was also present at the launch of the fashion house's resort wear collection.

RELATED: ‘Chief advocacy officer’: Liza Soberano flexes new corporate job