WATCH: Engaged Maxine Medina as bride for her Miss Universe designer Rhett Eala

On her way to an exceptional finish as a Top 6 finalist at Miss Universe 2016, Maria Mika Maxine Medina was dressed in Rhett Eala finery.

Maxine and Rhett have long had a designer-muse relationship even before she joined the world of pageantry.

“I have known Maxine ever since she joined fashion as a junior model,” Eala said of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines member. “I always admired her fighting spirit and hard work. She has beautiful skin and glows when she is onstage.”

The exquisite Maxine, engaged to be married to PADI diving instructor Timmy Yllana, indeed glowed as she glided on the runway for Eala’s “Marry Me at the Marriott” bridal show at the Marriott Grand Ballroom recently.

Eala’s collection is titled “Pretty Overload.”

“I wanted to do a collection that was light and wanted the brides to feel beautiful and comfortable. So most silhouettes were slim, close to the body with lots of floral details,” he said.

A grateful Maxine, who will next be seen as Blaire Escudero, a duplicitous fashion designer set to make life hell for Gigi, played by fellow Binibining Pilipinas alumni, Herlene Budol, on GMA’s “Magandang Dilag,” posed a touching note on Instagram for her favorite designer:

“I hope this message finds you well and surrounded by the beauty that you create every day. I just wanted to express my sincere appreciation for all the stunning gowns you've created for me since day 1. From the very beginning, your work has blown me away with its simplicity and elegance," she said.

"I feel so fortunate to have found a designer who truly understands my style. You have a true gift for creating gowns that make everyone feel confident and beautiful, Please know that I am a loyal fan of your work and will continue to choose you. You are a true gem in the fashion industry, and I feel blessed to have you as my designer. @rhetteala #marrymemarriot."

RELATED: Darna as a bride: Jane De Leon shines at wedding show