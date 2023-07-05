^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Engaged Maxine Medina as bride for her Miss Universe designer Rhett Eala

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 3:56pm

On her way to an exceptional finish as a Top 6 finalist at Miss Universe 2016, Maria Mika Maxine Medina was dressed in Rhett Eala finery.  

Maxine and Rhett have long had a designer-muse relationship even before she joined the world of pageantry.

“I have known Maxine ever since she joined fashion as a junior model,” Eala said of the Professional Models Association of the Philippines member. “I always admired her fighting spirit and hard work. She has beautiful skin and glows when she is onstage.”

The exquisite Maxine, engaged to be married to PADI diving instructor Timmy Yllana, indeed glowed as she glided on the runway for Eala’s “Marry Me at the Marriott” bridal show at the Marriott Grand Ballroom recently.

Eala’s collection is titled “Pretty Overload.”

“I wanted to do a collection that was light and wanted the brides to feel beautiful and comfortable. So most silhouettes were slim, close to the body with lots of floral details,” he said.

A grateful Maxine, who will next be seen as Blaire Escudero, a duplicitous fashion designer set to make life hell for Gigi, played by fellow Binibining Pilipinas alumni, Herlene Budol, on GMA’s “Magandang Dilag,” posed a touching note on Instagram for her favorite designer:

“I hope this message finds you well and surrounded by the beauty that you create every day. I just wanted to express my sincere appreciation for all the stunning gowns you've created for me since day 1. From the very beginning, your work has blown me away with its simplicity and elegance," she said.

"I feel so fortunate to have found a designer who truly understands my style. You have a true gift for creating gowns that make everyone feel confident and beautiful, Please know that I am a loyal fan of your work and will continue to choose you. You are a true gem in the fashion industry, and I feel blessed to have you as my designer. @rhetteala #marrymemarriot."

RELATED: Darna as a bride: Jane De Leon shines at wedding show

MAXINE MEDINA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines' official makeup artist shares success story
Exclusive
1 day ago

WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines' official makeup artist shares success story

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Basta maarte lang ako,” Soriano told Philstar.com when asked how she got into makeup, followed up with &ldq...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Japanese fashion labels FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL officially launch in Manila
Sponsored
1 day ago

Japanese fashion labels FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL officially launch in Manila

1 day ago
It’s been happening slowly but surely: Japanophilia in the Philippines is on the rise. Part of that narrative is Japanese...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson fulfills promise to late mother
3 days ago

Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson fulfills promise to late mother

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson shared how she fulfilled her promise to her late mother when...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Paolo Ballesteros leads all-queer fashion show
5 days ago

WATCH: Paolo Ballesteros leads all-queer fashion show

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Paolo Ballesteros led an all-queer underwear fashion show presented by Avon.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Darna as a bride: Jane De Leon shines at wedding show
7 days ago

Darna as a bride: Jane De Leon shines at wedding show

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 7 days ago
After soaring on TV as the local superheroine in Mars Ravelo’s Darna, Jane De Leon sashayed down the runway as...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Multi-use makeup hacks for the young, free and simply pretty
8 days ago

Multi-use makeup hacks for the young, free and simply pretty

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 days ago
Beauty and confidence isn't as easy as social media makes it out to be.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with