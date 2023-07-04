WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines' official makeup artist shares success story

MANILA, Philippines — At 25 years old, Nix Soriano founded her own company, Nix Institute of Beauty Hair and Makeup Classes and Services.

Now at 35 years old, Nix and her company are still going strong as the official makeup provider of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) and the official makeup trainer of its candidates since the pageant began in 2020. Thus, from Rabiya Mateo to Celeste Cortesi and now, to Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, the institute has been behind the winning looks of the Philippines’ representatives to Miss Universe.

“Basta maarte lang ako,” Soriano told Philstar.com when asked how she got into makeup, followed up with “Charot!”

“Makeup is really (my) passion. It’s really something that I really enjoy. I like the feeling that when girls look up the mirror, it lights up their eyes na nakikita nila na I give a thought for this. It really makes me happy. So from that small flicker in my heart, nagtuloy-tuloy and here I am right now,” shared the 35-year-old stunner who was not a beauty queen but was into modeling in her younger years.

According to her, she and MUPH creative director Jonas Gaffud worked on a project and after that, Gaffud invited her and her company to become MUPH's official makeup team. And such is how Nix and her company got into pageant makeup.

“Actually, this is kind of controversial kasi when you say pageant makeup, the trademark is very heavy, very smokey, lahat putok na putok. But in the Philippines, it has quite progressed. Medyo nagbago na s’ya all throughout. Ang trend ngayon sa Philippines hindi s’ya ‘yung black na black na high level na smokey. It’s a little more for siguro makeup for television that will register well on TV,” Soriano explained how pageant makeup has evolved.

Whenever she trains beauty queens about makeup, she would tell them: "Know your face shape, know your eye shape, because at the end, you have to go with what makes you comfortable because if you’re comfortable, you’re confidently beautiful."

As for those aspiring to become successful makeup artists like her, she advised: “The secret to success is just to love your work."

"I know it’s such a cliché, but if you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like working at all," she vouched.

"So ineenjoy ko lang talaga each and every day,” she enthused, describing working with beauty queens as “fun, exhilarating and tiring, but very fulfilling!” — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: LIST: School break, vacation classes, activities for all ages; contact details