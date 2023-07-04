Japanese fashion labels FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL officially launch in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been happening slowly but surely: Japanophilia in the Philippines is on the rise. Part of that narrative is Japanese fashion, and an even more exciting excerpt is that Japanese luxe fashion labels, such as FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL, are finally in Manila.

Japanese are celebrated the world over for churning out brands and innovative designs, whether in fashion or otherwise, that are aesthetically edgy but very functional. They’re relevant to the times and yet timeless.

The Philippines has always been fascinated by Japanese culture and creativity. And so, Japanese lifestyle hub Mitsukoshi BGC, which opened its doors in November 2022, brought both exciting brands closer to the Japan-loving Filipino.

FRAY I.D.’s style proposition is comfortable cutting-edge business wear. Its DNA speaks to women in their late 30s and perhaps an even more mature clientele who are looking to augment their wardrobe with empowering pieces.

SNIDEL, meanwhile, speaks a “street meets formal” concept, wherein street culture and unique style is infused with elegance. The objective is to enhance the beauty of a woman’s silhouette by placing the utmost importance on quality and paying very close attention to details.

Both FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL offer a unique proposition to the Filipina. There’s something for every stylish lady, for every occasion, with pieces appropriate for Manila’s weather. Moreover, new styles will be released on a weekly basis so there will always be something fresh to look forward to.

The Spring/Summer 2023 collections for both exude a sense of “freedom” as the label designers wanted to celebrate and highlight the transition from the pandemic to where we are today—free to be ourselves.

The boutique’s design keeps within the aesthetics of what the brands are known for. It has a minimalist feel that will focus on the merchandise well.

Most of the accent pieces are made from recycled materials which adhere to the brand’s commitment to sustainability. As soon as you enter the store, you will notice the glass wall with SNIDEL’s logo made from recycled material.

Feeding into that narrative is Federal Retail Holdings Inc. (FRHI). As a purveyor of Japanese fashion and culture, the retail group was drawn to both FRAY I.D. and SNIDEL’s ability to bridge modernism, functionality and art.