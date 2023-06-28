Darna as a bride: Jane De Leon shines at wedding show

MANILA, Philippines — After soaring on TV as the local superheroine in Mars Ravelo’s Darna, Jane De Leon sashayed down the runway as a blushing bride.

In “Inspired Beginnings,” the bridal show at the Conrad Manila Hotel, the former member of "It’s Showtime’s" GirtTrends girl group served as the lovely muse of young designer Joe San Antonio.

“BRIDE IN DREAM” and “Dreaming like a princess,” Jane gushed on her Instagram after her blockbuster turn as a gorgeous bride. “What a fantastic night - Congratulations love and thank you for choosing me as your muse @joesanantonio.”

Having evolved from being playful to doing classic and elegant creations, San Antonio is perfecting her aesthetic through embellishments, fabric manipulation, and lace sculpting.

Joe San Antonio first studied at the Fashion Institute of the Philippines then honed her craft further at the Central St. Martins in London.

Some of San Antonio’s beautiful muses are Marian Rivera, Sofia Andres, Bianca Umali, Maris Racal, Miles Ocampo, Camille Pratts, Barbie Forteza and Carla Abellana.

But for her Bridal Collection 2023, titled “Le Coup de Foudre (Love at First Sight),” San Antonio chose Jane, who is currently focused as on her role as the executive director of One Race for Filipino, a non-profit organization “united in diversity by our mission of lifting others up through our understanding on the value of sharing what we have with those who have nothing.”

An elated San Antonio posted: “My muse @imjanedeleon, as she graced her way in our newest bridal collection. She's the perfect fit and the missing puzzle to my collection!

“Thank you Babe for saying Yes to me!! You're amazing in every way! Love you!”

RELATED: WATCH: Barbie vibes: Bride-to-be Catriona Gray walks the runway in wedding gown