SM Beauty celebrates Pride Month in style

MANILA, Philippines — Without the kiosks of beauty products surrounding the atrium of the Fashion Hall, SM Beauty's celebration of Pride Month felt like a set on Drag Race Philippines.

The presence of drag queens and personalities from the search's Season One made for a powerful and colorful movement.

Simply dubbed "Create Beauty & Pride," the mid-afternoon event brought together supporters and allies wearing their colors loud and proud. The event also highlighted Love Yourself's "Self-Care" campaign that encouraged the LGBTQIA+ community to know their status to be safe and sure.

"In 1984, there were already 115,248 reported cases. Today, 20 cases are reported daily. Control your sexual health. It's the pride and diversity thread that weaves the tapestry of the LGBTQIA+ collective identity," informed Transcend spokesperson Yanyan Araña.

SM Beauty also celebrated diversity in this happy Pride Month with such brands as Kiehl's, Maybelline, BYS, Laneige, Y.O.U., Innisfree, The Body Shop, BareNBliss, Issy & Co., Kiss NY, Olay, Vitress, Dazzle Me, Kolours, Snail White, Colors by Zenutrients, QuickFX, Happy Skin, blk, Sunnie's Face, V, and Ready Set Glow who gave out special items to certain purchases.

Hosted by staunch LGBTQIA+ advocate KaladKaren, the merry event culminated with performances from Drag Race Philippines grand winner Precious Paula Nicole and Brigiding, together with a bevy of drag performers and impersonators.