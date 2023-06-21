^

Nanoblading: New 'kilay is life' tech promises to be less painful than Microblading

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
June 21, 2023
Nanoblading: New âkilay is lifeâ tech promises to be less painful than Microblading
Nanoblading and shading on an old tattoo by Jezzil Santos of Miss Derm Makati
MANILA, Philippines — For many people who are so busy they don’t know or have time to put on makeup, just a pair of well-groomed eyebrows would do.

Indeed, “kilay is life” for many people especially for those who need to look presentable at meetings and events but are always on the run. 

But having spruced-up eyebrows through Microblading or threading could be painful and causes some downtime. Less-painful options, such as shaving and plucking, could result in permanent damage as these destroy hair roots, causing eyebrows to diminish over time especially for those who are aging, said aesthetician Jezzil Santos.

To minimize the pain caused by Microblading, wellness and beauty center Miss Derm recently launched Nanoblading, a new-generation eyebrow enhancement procedure that is virtually painless, said Santos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MISS DERM (@missderm)

Santos, who specializes in Microblading and Nanoblading, explained to Philstar.com that both treatments produce the same results and last for one to two years depending on a person’s hygiene and lifestyle. 

Like Microblading, Nanoblading is a semi-permanent eyebrow tattooing technique, but it uses a very fine needle or nanoblade in depositing pigments into the skin.

Unlike Microblading that makes small microscopic cuts into two layers of skin, which makes it painful just like tattooing, Nanoblading only punctures one skin layer using a specialized machine, so it is Santos’ suggested option for those who want to reap the benefits of beautiful eyebrows, minus the ouch.

Moreover, unlike in Microblading wherein the eyebrows part of the face feels tired and sore after the procedure, Nanoblading does not make that part feel “nabugbog,” said Santos.

But, since Nanoblading only goes up to one skin layer, it takes more time to inject the natural dyes needed to complete the eyebrow shading process. Thus, if Microblading only takes over an hour to two hours, Nanoblading takes three to four hours, said Santos.

Both Microblading and Nanoblading, however, require the same after-care treatment to ensure that the eyebrows would stay for long. These include preventing water or sweat from getting into the treated areas for hours; dabbing on an emollient lotion on the affected parts after a few days to avoid irritation; and avoiding the use of lightening or whitening products on the eyebrows as these products can also lighten the eyebrows’ shade.

Besides Microblading and Nanoblading, Miss Derm in Unit 901B, Centuria Medical, Kalayaan Avenue, Makati City, one of the clinic chain’s three branches, offers Brow Lamination, Lash Lift, Lash Extensions, Diode Laser Hair Removal and HIFU Face & Neck treatments, among others.

The beauty and wellness chain’s owner Marzen Salazar said that in the past three years that they have been braving the challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, their beauty offerings have not only been sought-after by women, but increasingly, by health- and beauty-conscious men.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MISS DERM (@missderm)

Celebrities and influencers are all for enhancement treatments like Nanoblading that could make them effortlessly and naturally beautiful.

RELATED: 'Menicure' on the rise; men also into 'Ferrari' of nail polishes — expert

