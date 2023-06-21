Herlene Nicole Budol encourages women to be strong and fearless with World Balance

Miss World Balance symbolizes the brand ethos in encouraging women to be strong and fearless, which Herlene perfectly exudes.

MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Nicole Budol recently signed contract with Filipino footwear brand World Balance as its newest brand endorser.

Last August 2022, Herlene, most popularly known as Hipon Girl, won first runner-up and bagged several special awards, which includes Miss World Balance, during the Binibining Pilipinas competition.

Since 2019, World Balance has been one of the official partners of Binibining Pilipinas, which promotes women’s empowerment and active lifestyle for the modern Filipinas—empowering women to always be active and be on the move to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle.

The brand believes in Herlene’s power to inspire people and transform their lives, just as how she was able to change and reach all her dreams while staying true to what she stands for, which is “uniquely beautiful with a mission.”

She never let anyone stop her from pursuing her dreams, not even the ridicule and mocking she faced when she first started out.

Herlene began as a backup dancer and comedian on a popular game show, where people poked fun at her quirky persona. But despite all the challenges, Herlene refused to give up on her dream of becoming a beauty queen.

She worked hard day in and out to prove everyone wrong. She studied for pageants with intense dedication, practicing makeup looks until they were perfect, and getting into peak physical shape, not to mention the long hours of shoots.

After months of hard work, Herlene finally achieved what many called impossible—winning first runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas last 2022. The bubbly lass from Rizal made it.

Her story is one of true determination that proves no matter how much you’re doubted or ridiculed, if you stay true to your dreams anything is possible!

It is indeed a fulfilling opportunity for her to be able to share with her fellow women how they can start to build and maintain a healthy lifestyle, and it all starts with choosing the right shoe.

The collaboration between Herlene and World Balance is set to ignite a new wave of enthusiasm among fans and customers alike.

Keep an eye out for their upcoming campaigns and collaborations as they unveil a range of new products and exciting initiatives designed to enhance every step of your active lifestyle.