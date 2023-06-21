^

Fashion and Beauty

Herlene Nicole Budol encourages women to be strong and fearless with World Balance

Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 3:00pm
Herlene Nicole Budol encourages women to be strong and fearless with World Balance
Miss World Balance symbolizes the brand ethos in encouraging women to be strong and fearless, which Herlene perfectly exudes.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Nicole Budol recently signed contract with Filipino footwear brand World Balance as its newest brand endorser.

Last August 2022, Herlene, most popularly known as Hipon Girl, won first runner-up and bagged several special awards, which includes Miss World Balance, during the Binibining Pilipinas competition.

Miss World Balance symbolizes the brand ethos in encouraging women to be strong and fearless, which Herlene perfectly exudes. And now, she’s officially part of the World Balance family as she signed an endorsement contract with the brand last May.

Since 2019, World Balance has been one of the official partners of Binibining Pilipinas, which promotes women’s empowerment and active lifestyle for the modern Filipinas—empowering women to always be active and be on the move to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle.

The brand believes in Herlene’s power to inspire people and transform their lives, just as how she was able to change and reach all her dreams while staying true to what she stands for, which is “uniquely beautiful with a mission.”

She never let anyone stop her from pursuing her dreams, not even the ridicule and mocking she faced when she first started out.

Herlene began as a backup dancer and comedian on a popular game show, where people poked fun at her quirky persona. But despite all the challenges, Herlene refused to give up on her dream of becoming a beauty queen.

She worked hard day in and out to prove everyone wrong. She studied for pageants with intense dedication, practicing makeup looks until they were perfect, and getting into peak physical shape, not to mention the long hours of shoots.

After months of hard work, Herlene finally achieved what many called impossible—winning first runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas last 2022. The bubbly lass from Rizal made it.

Her story is one of true determination that proves no matter how much you’re doubted or ridiculed, if you stay true to your dreams anything is possible!

It is indeed a fulfilling opportunity for her to be able to share with her fellow women how they can start to build and maintain a healthy lifestyle, and it all starts with choosing the right shoe.

The collaboration between Herlene and World Balance is set to ignite a new wave of enthusiasm among fans and customers alike.

Keep an eye out for their upcoming campaigns and collaborations as they unveil a range of new products and exciting initiatives designed to enhance every step of your active lifestyle.

HERLENE NICOLE BUDOL

WORLD BALANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nanoblading: New &lsquo;kilay is life&rsquo; tech promises to be less painful than Microblading
2 hours ago

Nanoblading: New ‘kilay is life’ tech promises to be less painful than Microblading

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Indeed, “kilay is life” for many people especially for those who need to look presentable at meetings and events...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Herlene Nicole Budol encourages women to be strong and fearless with World Balance
Sponsored
2 hours ago

Herlene Nicole Budol encourages women to be strong and fearless with World Balance

2 hours ago
Herlene Nicole Budol recently signed contract with World Balance, a Filipino footwear brand, as its newest brand endorse...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Menicure' on the rise; men also into 'Ferrari' of nail polishes &mdash; expert
1 day ago

'Menicure' on the rise; men also into 'Ferrari' of nail polishes — expert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
According to Melissa Cruz, OPI Philippines Brand Manager, more and more men, even Filipino men, are into “manicure”...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Valentino returns men as it sheds coed format for Milan fashion week
3 days ago

Valentino returns men as it sheds coed format for Milan fashion week

By Agence France-Presse, Brigitte Hagemann | 3 days ago
Italian haute couture house Valentino opened men's fashion week in Milan on Friday, abandoning its coed format of...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Celebrating the 'Crocodile': 90 years of Ren&eacute; Lacoste's fashion and genius
4 days ago

Celebrating the 'Crocodile': 90 years of René Lacoste's fashion and genius

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Back in 1933, tennis player René Lacoste founded a clothing company, La Chemise Lacoste, with André Gillier,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Create beauty with pride: SM Beauty celebrates individuality and expression
6 days ago

Create beauty with pride: SM Beauty celebrates individuality and expression

6 days ago
Last June 10, SM Beauty launched its Create Beauty With Pride campaign at the SM Mega Fashion Hall, giving guests and attendees...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with