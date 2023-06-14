Julia Morley announces 71st Miss World venue

MANILA, Philippines — Just like its 2020 season, the Miss World Organization (MWO) totally scrapped its 2022 pageant.

What was supposed to be held in United Arab Emirates last May did not materialize as announced, nor was there a specific reason given for cancelling the show.

But MWO chief executive Julia Morley, in a social media post, announced that it will move its 71st edition show toward the end of 2023; extending the reign of current titleholder Karolina Bielawska.

"The Miss World Organization is pleased to announce that India has been chosen as the host country for the highly-anticipated 71st Miss World pageant. The decision to award India with this prestigious honor recognizes the nation's rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity,and its passion for empowering women.

"The 71st Miss World edition promises to be an extraordinary platform that celebrates the essence of beauty, diversity, and empowerment. Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion. They will participate in a series of rigorous competitions; including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change. There will be several rounds to shortlist participants taking over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November or December 2023."

It took a year for Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyn Furniol to wait for her turn to represent the country in the oldest alpha pageant ever established.

"To be given the opportunity to elevate, influence, and dedicate my life to serve not only Erda Foundation and my project, Bridge the Gap, Build the Future, but also to continue my duty as ambassador, advocate, and teacher. Beyond the crown, beyond the surface and beauty, there is a deeper purpose - and that purpose is to change the world," intimated the Filipino-French beauty.

While the global pandemic necessitated the cancellation of the 2020 pageant, it was not apparent why the organizers did not push through with the search in the Middle East this summer.

"India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World and showcase the country's grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark in this extraordinary journey together," intoned Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

Bielawska will crown her successor at the culmination of the 71st edition pageant rites in New Delhi before the year ends. Stay tuned!

