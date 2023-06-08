^

Fashion and Beauty

ALV Pageant Circle announces 2nd batch of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 7:50pm
ALV Pageant Circle announces 2nd batch of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates
Nikki de Moura (left) and Francine Fatima Reyes (right) are among the additional candidates at this year's Miss Grand Philippines 2023.
Miss Grand Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — After the first batch of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidates were named last week, the ALV Pageant Circle announced 15 more names to join the 11 ladies who qualified for this year's pageant.

This week, applicants flocked to the Platform Events Place in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City to try their luck with the elusive golden crown. In addition to the previously announced names, the second batch of candidates for the 2023 lineup are:

12) Zyra Carbonell

13) Resalina Toledo

14) Bernadette Fajardo

15) Leorenjen Gonzaga

16) Dianne Pempura

17) Wilsie Perez

18) Francine Reyes

19)  Bernadine Nicolas

20) Marinella Catangay

21) Chario Sergio

22) Catherine Camilon

23) Aeroz Ganiban

24) Estphanie Delgado

25) Nikki De Moura, and

26) Arine Ejercito Tan

The Philippines has high hopes that one of these entrants will finally bring home the title at the finals in Vietnam come October 25. The closest that a Filipina came to the golden crown were in 2016 with Nicole Cordoves and in 2020 with Samantha Bernardo. Both were declared as first runners-up — Nicole to Indonesia's Ariska Putri Pertiwi and Samantha to USA's Abena Appiah.

ALV Pageant Circle spokesperson Tinnie Esguerra said that the lineup of 26 candidates may increase in number with the inclusion of other delegates. The Miss Grand Philippines 2023 coronation night is slated to unfold on July 13.

Reigning titleholder Isabela Menin of Brazil will crown her successor in the Vietnam finals. Stay tuned!

