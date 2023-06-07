^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Top 5 sneakers for 2023 — experts, Sneakerfest

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for the hottest kicks to collect or give as gifts?

At the recent Sneakerfest 2023 in Glorietta Activity Center, Makati City, top footwear brands and distributors Vans, Puma, World Balance, Sole Academy and Philippine Sneaker Exchange displayed some of their most prized wares, and among these, the following are the top pieces this year, according to Sole Academy and Philippine Sneaker Exchange:

Fireball x DC Manteca 4 

Men's Fireball x DC Manteca 4 
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Retailing at $150 (over P8,400) online, this pair from the collaboration of comics creator DC and Canadian liquor label Fireball Whisky took the centerstage at the recent Sneakerfest because this limited-edition Manteca features a luxe red suede upper, a whisky-inspired gum sole and other premium details faithful to Fireball’s matra of “tastes like heaven, burns like hell.”

Nike Dunk Low

Nike Dunk Low
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

When Adidas stopped its Yeezy collaboration sneakers with American rapper Kanye West, sneakerheads have since turned their sights to this rather uncommon pair sold in low stocks, to which they owe their desirability, said Sole Academy’s Chino Valisno. Sold in the Philippines for P19,000, these sole mates sport great visuals, thanks to their crisp leather upper with a slight sheen that ages and softens into an ‘80s basketball look.

Air Jordan 1 High

Air Jordan 1 High
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

This high-cut version of Air Jordan 1, the pair designed by Peter Moore that basketball legend Michael Jordan first laced up in 1984, retails for P25,000 to P30,000 in the Philippines and comes in easy-to-match colorways like black and white, said Valisno, which is why it is among those most sought-after by sneakerheads.

Asics x Coca-cola GEL-QUANTUM 90

Asics x Coca-cola GEL-QUANTUM 90
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Collaboration pieces are always at the top of the game, and this pair helmed by Asics featuring the iconic soda brand’s logo only comes in size 13 and in limited quantities in select Philippine stores, so it retails at P7,995, Valisno said.

New Balance BB550

NB BB550
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Like Nike Dunk Low, this pair debuted by New Balance in 1989 is much-coveted and made it to the archives for its unisex design and streamlined silhouette, offering “a clean take on the heavy-duty designs of the late ‘80s, while the dependable leather, synthetic, and mesh upper construction is a classic look in any era," said the brand. — Video by Deni Bernardo, edited by Martin Ramos

RELATED: Kanye West’s Yeezy pullout a big blow to sneaker community – expert

AIR JORDAN

AIR JORDANS

SNEAKERHEADS

SNEAKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Top 5 sneakers for 2023 &mdash; experts, Sneakerfest
Exclusive
1 hour ago

WATCH: Top 5 sneakers for 2023 — experts, Sneakerfest

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Looking for the hottest kicks to collect or give as gifts?
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'So kilig': Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gushes over 'Barbie, Powerpuff Girls' moment with Binibining Pilipinas queens
2 days ago

'So kilig': Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gushes over 'Barbie, Powerpuff Girls' moment with Binibining Pilipinas queens

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 2 days ago
Trisha Martinez won the Best in Evening Gown award during the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas 2023.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
RC Dasmari&ntilde;as maiden wins Miss Rotary 2023 crown
2 days ago

RC Dasmariñas maiden wins Miss Rotary 2023 crown

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Vienne Shirin Feucht of Rotary Club Dasmariñas bested 17 other hopefuls and was crowned Miss Rotary 2023 at the culmination...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Ferragamo names NCT's Jeno as first global male brand ambassador
3 days ago

Ferragamo names NCT's Jeno as first global male brand ambassador

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
NCT rapper and singer Jeno joins the growing list of K-pop stars tapped as brand ambassadors for luxury fashion houses.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe titleholders bid Esther Swan adieu
3 days ago

Miss Universe titleholders bid Esther Swan adieu

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
In a compilation video released by the Miss Universe online channel, several Miss Universe titleholders gave their heartfelt...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Herlene Budol among first batch of candidates for Miss Grand Philippines 2023&nbsp;
3 days ago

Herlene Budol among first batch of candidates for Miss Grand Philippines 2023 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
The 11 ladies, who were a mix of newbies and pageant veterans, qualified from a field of applicants that hails from Metro...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with