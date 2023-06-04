Almost-reunion of Miss Universe 2015 queens: Pia Wurtzbach, Ariadna Gutierrez at Cannes 2023

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach (left) and her 1st runner-up Ariadna Gutierrez on the red carpet of Cannes 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Beyond pageantry, the Miss Universe 2015 edition has attained a mythical status. When host Steve Harvey announced the wrong country as the winner, pop culture had an immediate reset.

The Oscars in 2017 even had a bootleg version when the legendary co-stars of "Bonnie and Clyde" — Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway — announced "La La Land" as the Best Picture winner instead of "Moonlight."

A few more “glitches” in the pageant scene have occurred over the years since that infamous night on December 20, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. That error, however monumental, nevertheless catapulted the Miss Universe Class of 2015 into greater heights of fame and fortune.

As a fun fact, the 2015 batch is so popular that about 60 of the 80 contestants have their own dedicated Wikipedia pages. So much so that sightings of any of them are met with excitement and anticipation.

It’s no wonder that fan frenzy went into overdrive when four outstanding alumni of Batch 2015 were seen cavorting at the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Unfortunately, eventual winner Pia Wurtzbach (now Jauncey) of the Philippines, first runner-up Ariadna Gutierrez of Colombia, Top 5 placer Flora Coquerel of France and Bollywood superstar but unplaced Urvashi Rautela of India were not seen nor photographed together at the French Riviera.

It was a reunion that never was. Still, individually, these universal beauties proved that their fabled batch is unforgettable as they served fashionable looks upon glamorous looks during the world’s biggest film summit.

Pia Wurtzbach, the Philippines

It was the first time for the newly married Filipino-German actress-aspiring athlete to make an appearance at Cannes. She attended two film screenings. On botch occasions, she was clad in couture creations by Mark Bumgarner, who offered details about his outfits on his Instagram:

“BEHIND THE SEAMS. Pia looked absolutely stunning on her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in France in custom @markbumgarner. This blood red evening gown was actually a second option (next to the black evening gown). So we were so happy she chose this for her debut walk. She worked that crowd like no other as we watched the live coverage on TV. She was radiant, who said you cant wear red on the red carpet?

“As the second option, we had to rush this dress in 4 days, Pia had only one fitting. We made sure she is snatched for the gods ???? I had goosebumps seeing her on the red carpet. It was surreal. Our dreams coming true..!

“Thank you P for believing in me and making sure the Philippines is well represented in Cannes, a global platform. From your glam team, to me, and of course yourself who is an ambassador of our culture, beauty, and fashion. You cldve chosen any other international designer but you went to me! I am humbled. ILY my #muse!" the designer wrote on Instagram.

Pia herself posted her appreciation for Bumgarner:

“The other night was incREDible... My deepest appreciation AND admiration to @markbumgarner @earlsemitara for creating this red dress for me. I felt like a shining star on the red carpet…I didn’t wanna take it off!" the beauty queen replied.

For her second outing, at the screening of "Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny," Pia wore a custom Bumgarner black evening gown with a kilometric cape-train.

“Letting my hair (and train down),” was her simple post.

Ariadna Gutierrez, Colombia

With fellow Colombian and her cousin Paulina Vegas as the then-reigning Miss Universe, Ariadna was touted as the front-runner to win in 2015. Destiny had other plans and her “reign” became the shortest ever after her “humiliating” crowning.

However, Ariadna went on to appear in the Vin Diesel vehicle, "XXX: Return of Xander Cage," and tied for third place on "Celebrity Big Brother 1" in the United States.

At Cannes, the slender model wore a special and unique Elisabetta Franchi red carpet dress” to the premier of "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant."

In another photo-all, Ariadna wore a Genny black asymmetrical evening gown for the red carpet of the film "L'Ete Dernier" (Last Summer).

In a third appearance, she wore a dress that “was definitely a dream beyond my imagination,” and “looking flawless” in a Geyanna Youness cloud mint gown.

Flora Coquerel, France

It isn’t known if hometown girl Flora welcomed her batch mates to her turf. But what’s widely known is that French girls are among the most fashionable.

Flora, who placed in the Top 5 in 2015 along with Olivia Jordan of the USA and Monika Radulovic of Australia, is the charity founder of Association Kelina, which supports the health and education sectors in Benin.

Flora was a “drama queen” in a strapless, leg-baring black gown for her first appearance on the red carpet, which drew admiring comments from Pia Wurtzbach and fellow Frenchwoman, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.

Then she channeled Cleopatra at a Campari event wearing a gold muse cape gown by Maison Geyanna Youness.

“Can’t get enough of this look!” Yes, Flora, same.

Urvashi Rautela, India

On Instagram, Ariadna Gutiérrez has 3.6 million followers, Pia has 14.1 million, Flora has 486,000 and Urvashi has a whopping 65.4 million!

No wonder then that she was invited to at least six events at the festival, giving her the opportunities to sashay at the red carpet in several couture numbers. She wore a Tarik Ediz orange dress, a Saiid Kobeisy blue peacock gown, and a Homolog Paris orange gown.

For her first appearance, Urvashi wore a pink ruffled tulle gown by Sima Couture and a scene-stealing crocodile necklace by Cartier.

In a mind-boggling move later in the festival, she wore a green feather dress by Ziad Nakad which was previously worn a few days earlier by the Russian actress Victoria Bonya.

It begs the question: why would a big-name label let two high-profile women wear the same dress on the same red carpet, even if they were a few days apart?

