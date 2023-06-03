Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina considers makeup a beauty tool to enhance her features.

Her love for it is shared by her mother, Marife, and together they are proving that makeup is more than just cosmetics; it is, more importantly, something that helps women build self-confidence, inspires positivity, and nurtures a positive relationship between mom and daughter who bond over their common love for makeup.

They both love to spend time trying on lipsticks, eyebrow pencils and blushes, and other new products that their favorite brand comes up with. They both feel a special affinity towards Ever Bilena because Marife, a former ramp and commercial model, happened to be the first Ever Bilena endorser back in the ‘80s, while Maxine became one after she was named Miss Universe Philippines in 2016.

“I love that Ever Bilena is almost like an ‘heirloom’ brand,” Marife said. “As a teen, I enjoyed playing around with its nail polish and then, over the years, their product range grew to offer bullet lipsticks and many other makeup products.”

Now, as a mom, she is delighted to be able to finally share the products she loves with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Maxine loves that popular makeup brand is appreciated by many Filipinos of different ages. “I’m happy that it has so many products that are classic and ideal for Filipina features. My mom and I swear by these products. They’re very affordable, so you can put together these products for your mom to have her own everyday essential kit as well,” said Maxine.

The beauty queen-actress is set to star in the upcoming afternoon drama, "Magandang Dilag," starring fellow beauty queens Bianca Manalo (Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2009) and Herlene Nicole Budol (Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up).

