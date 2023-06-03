^

Fashion and Beauty

Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 3, 2023 | 1:52pm
Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup
Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina with her mother Marife.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina considers makeup a beauty tool to enhance her features.

Her love for it is shared by her mother, Marife, and together they are proving that makeup is more than just cosmetics; it is, more importantly, something that helps women build self-confidence, inspires positivity, and nurtures a positive relationship between mom and daughter who bond over their common love for makeup.

They both love to spend time trying on lipsticks, eyebrow pencils and blushes, and other new products that their favorite brand comes up with. They both feel a special affinity towards Ever Bilena because Marife, a former ramp and commercial model, happened to be the first Ever Bilena endorser back in the ‘80s, while Maxine became one after she was named Miss Universe Philippines in 2016.

“I love that Ever Bilena is almost like an ‘heirloom’ brand,” Marife said. “As a teen, I enjoyed playing around with its nail polish and then, over the years, their product range grew to offer bullet lipsticks and many other makeup products.”

Now, as a mom, she is delighted to be able to finally share the products she loves with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Maxine loves that popular makeup brand is appreciated by many Filipinos of different ages. “I’m happy that it has so many products that are classic and ideal for Filipina features. My mom and I swear by these products. They’re very affordable, so you can put together these products for your mom to have her own everyday essential kit as well,” said Maxine. 

The beauty queen-actress is set to star in the upcoming afternoon drama, "Magandang Dilag," starring fellow beauty queens Bianca Manalo (Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2009) and Herlene Nicole Budol (Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up). 

RELATED: 'Finally my forever': Stars congratulate Maxine Medina for engagement

MAKEUP

MAXINE MEDINA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup
1 hour ago

Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina considers makeup a beauty tool to enhance her features, and she bonds with...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Patricia Javier's son Robert Walcher IV is Mister Teen International 2023
4 hours ago

Patricia Javier's son Robert Walcher IV is Mister Teen International 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
 It's apparently in the genes as Robert Douglas Walcher IV followed in his mother, former actress-beauty queen Patricia...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
2 iconic brands come together in 'Fendi by Marc Jacobs' capsule collection
1 day ago

2 iconic brands come together in 'Fendi by Marc Jacobs' capsule collection

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
For Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of Womenswear, Marc Jacobs is the King of Fashion in America, a master of branding...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Melissa, Jean Paul Gaultier mark collaboration 40th year with new capsule collection
1 day ago

Melissa, Jean Paul Gaultier mark collaboration 40th year with new capsule collection

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Two important brands, Melissa and Jean Paul Gaultier, have been collaborating for 40 years now, and to celebrate the 40th anniversary...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation
2 days ago

Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee came out as bisexual earlier this week, and it took her some time after bagging...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Never go out without moisturizer, dermatologist says
2 days ago

Never go out without moisturizer, dermatologist says

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Iza Encarnacion said there are three important reasons why moisturizers should be part of...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with