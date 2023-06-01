Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee came out as bisexual earlier this week, and it took her some time after bagging her new title to ensure her vision was clear.

Michelle publicly revealed her sexuality in a special issue of MEGA, sharing that she definitely identifies as bisexual and has for quite a time, "I'm attracted to all forms of beauty, all shapes and sizes."

The piece referenced the viral photos of Michelle in high school which prompted Internet users to discuss her gender identity, and her coming out was her way of taking back control of the narrative.

"I was getting positive feedback by just being myself. I never had to identify myself. I never had to 'come out.' I was never really confronted about it by my parents or people who matter," Michelle also said. "When I get into a relationship, the first thing I will tell that person is 'Okay, let's get this out of the way.' And then you can decide if you want to date me.'"

But Michelle felt that as a public figure, especially with her mother being Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, that she had to conform with societal standards. But even with that, she never saw her gender as a necessary point of discussion.

That played a part in why Michelle decided not to come out during the build-up or even at the coronation night itself of Miss Universe Philippines 2023. The beauty queen turned down suggestions to come out then as she sees the pageant having a greater purpose.

Michelle stressed that becoming Miss Universe Philippines wasn't about her and her sexuality, rather, her main goal is advocating for autism awareness; two of Michelle's brothers are on the autism spectrum.

"My identity is not what I want to be remembered for. I felt like coming out during the competition would shock everyone, and cloud everyone’s judgment," she explained further. "I also wanted to do that within my own timeline, and it wasn't the right time. Because I want all of my focus and everyone’s focus to be on all the good causes."

The beauty queen-actress hopes her experience can serve as an inspiration not just for people having difficulty coming out, but for those seeking to seize control of their own stories which were taken away from them.

"Be more empowered and do not let other people control your life, your narrative. Own who you really are and have that self-worth and confidence to control your life. It boils down to respecting people and spreading love and spreading light. There's too much hate in the world. Let’s make a conscious effort to make this a better world," she ended.

Michelle is now focusing on representing the Philippines at Miss Universe 2023 later this year in El Salvador, where she hopes to bring home the country's fifth crown.

