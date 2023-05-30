^

SB19's Josh Cullen swoon-worthy as Binibining Pilipinas 2023 judge in Francis Libiran suit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 1:53pm
MANILA, Philippines — Singer and SB19 member Josh Cullen was a viral hit over the weekend after showing up in style to the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night as part of the judging panel.

While his fellow judges Dolly de Leon and Piolo Pascual opted for creations by Mark Bumgarner, Josh Cullen went with an outfit by another designer, Francis Libiran, just like another judge, Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo.

Cullen wore a silky maroon suit by Libiran with a black bowtie standing out from the rest of the look.

"A thorn (among) a sea of beautiful and talented roses," Cullen said in an Instagram post showing off his outfit. "Feeling like a winner myself in this suit."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a separate Instagram post, Libiran said Cullen "embraces elegance in the realm of style" by wearing one of his "magnificent' Bespoke works.

Joining Cullen, de Leon, Pascual, and Diaz-Naranjo on the panel of judges led by Manila mayor Honey Lacuna were Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg, content creator Small Laude, Wolfgang's Steakhouse president Peter Zwiener, Tatler Philippines editor-in-chief Anton San Diego, and software engineer Vinny Marcos.

Palawan's Angelica Lopez was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International whil Bataan's Anna Valencia Lakrini was crowed Binibining Pilipinas Globe. 

Davao del Sur's Katrina Anne Johnson and General Trias, Cavite's Atasha Reign Parani placed as 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

