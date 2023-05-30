Piolo Pascual, Dolly de Leon, other Binibining Pilipinas 2023 judges' coronation night outfits

MANILA, Philippines — Two beauty queens were crowned at the recently-concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2023, but it wasn't just the contestants that showed up and served looks.

The selection committee that served as this year's panel of judges coming from different areas of society all wore outfits worthy of the task to choose who would represent the Philippines at the Miss International and Miss Globe pageants.

Reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg from Germany helped Nicole Borromeo crown Palawan's Angelica Lopez as her successor for Binibining Pilipinas International, doing so in a customized pink gown by fashion designer Louis Pangilinan.

Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon wore a black-and-white evening gown by another designer, Mark Bumgarner, topped off with jewelry from LUNA by Drake Dustin.

Fellow actor Piolo Pascual also wore a Bumgarner creation, a customized white tweed suit completed by black lining and a large bowtie.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo wore a black gown by designer Francis Libiran — with silver leaves adorning her left shoulder, while content creator Small Laude wore a white Chanel dress with a signature sparkling brooch.

Also on the panel led by Manila mayor Honey Lacuna were singer Josh Cullen, Tatler Philippines editor-in-chief Anton San Diego, Wolfgang's Steakhouse president Peter Zwiener, and software engineer Vinny Marcos, youngest son of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Also crowned was Bataan's Anna Valencia Lakrini as Binibining Pilipinas Globe, who had won the 2023 pageant's Best in Swimsuit and Jag Denim Queen awards.

Davao del Sur's Katrina Anne Johnson and Cavite's Atasha Reign Parani were 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, respectively.

