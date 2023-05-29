FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Q&A

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon, Tatler Philippines Editor-in-Chief Anton San Diego, entrepreneur and vlogger Small Laude, SB19's Josh Cullen, presidential son William Vincent Marcos, actor Piolo Pascual, businessman Peter Zwiener, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg and Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the first Filipino to ever win an Olympic gold medal for the Philippines, were the judges for Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night in Smart Araneta Coliseum last night.

Here are the top 11 finalists’ answers at the Question and Answer (Q&A) portion that decided their fates at the pageant:

Bb. 38: Lea Macapagal (Bataan)

William Vincent Marcos: At a time when pageant candidates pursue different advocacies, Bb. 38, my question for you is: Did you choose your advocacy or did your advocacy choose you and why did you say so?

Lea:

“I grew up with the underprivileged, marginalized sector in Dinalupihan, Bataan, which is our Indigenous People, Aetas. I grew up with them, I played with them, I even went to the same school with them. I even helped with their education by producing laptops with the help of the LGU and this advocacy did not choose me because up until now, they work in a construction company. The Indigenous People of Bataan is the heart and soul of my construction family and I am proud about it. Thank you.”

Bb. 29: Trisha Martinez (Laguna)

Dolly de Leon: My question is actually a very popular slogan these days. Bb. 29, what really wins to you? Is it love or character?

Trisha:

“As the youngest member of the family, I have very loving parents. My siblings, ate and kuyas, (have) instilled the body of love in me. I was told that the world would hurt me, but I learned that (in) all aspects of life, we have to choose love. And I have learned that all my love will always be bigger than all things even if the world is hurting me. So I will choose love. Thank you.”

Bb. 33: Katrina Anne Johnson (Davao del Sur)

Piolo Pascual: What are you most unapologetic for when it comes to your personal values?

Katrina Anne:

“What I’m most unapologetic for is my authenticity, my honest, my sincerity. My parents really instilled those values into me in a young age, showing me that you can accomplish anything in the world that you put your mind to as long as you’re loyal to who you are and who you are in your heart. And I truly hope that I inspire other people, standing on this stage, showing you that you may not fit the societal norm, if you are who you are, then you are able to show that to the world. Thank you.”

Bb. 36 Mary Chiles Balana (Hermosa, Bataan)

Peter Zwiener: Many observe we live in a polarized society now. Binibini 36, do you think it is appropriate or polarizing for a beauty queen to express her views?

Mary Chiles:

“As a beauty queen, as a queen who stands in front of you, everyone, it is important for a beauty queen to express her views. A queen must know how to stand on her grounds and be able to express herself because it’s true understanding what’s going on in our society that we would be able to know what to do. And that should come (from) us queens and (from) our leaders in our country. So again, for me, it is important that we could express our own political views without being harmed. Thank you.”

Bb. 24: Anna Valencia Lakrini (Bataan)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan: In what ways is a beauty pageant candidate aiming for a crown similar to a politician running for an electoral post?

Anna:

“As someone who’s joining for the second time, I know that a beauty pageant has a platform, which we can talk about causes that are dear to our heart. My cause that is dear to my heart is nutrition and as a nutritional scientist, as an advocate for proper nutrition, I know in advocating for this platform for Bb. Pilipinas, we can inspire so many people and a politician can inspire our whole community, and so can we.”

Bb. 15 Jessilen Salvador (Aklan)

Jasmin Selberg: In what ways have you been kind in yourself and maintained happiness in your personal space amid the challenges of joining a beauty pageant?

Jessilen:

“As I have said before, I joined Binibining Pilipinas to conquer my fear, to be in this very stage and the kindness that I gave and I’ve gained in this pageant is that I have a sisterhood that’s always been there for me. And then you know, that sisterhood in Bb. Pilipinas really matters and up until the end, they will really matter and they will always be there for you no matter what happens. Thank you.”

Bb. 11 Kiaragiel Gregorio (Nueva Ecija)

Anton San Diego: A beauty queen said it in an interview that removing the age requirement in beauty pageants may delay a pageant’s hopes in pursuing her dream. What are your thoughts in this?

Kiaragel:

“Honestly, I don’t see anything wrong with increasing age limits within pageantry. This is because as women, we are here to be of service of the people in front of us and the people that we can inspire and be of hope to. And becoming a beauty queen, we are able to inspire a lot of people and be a vector of hope in order to pursue our advocacies. For example, I aim to pursue my advocacy in inspiring humanity in choosing equality and in stronger institutions within. Thank you.”

Bb. 6 Angelica Lopez (Palawan)

Lacuna-Pangan: What makes you a Binibini who walks the talk and who is beyond self-promotion?

Angelica:

“I stand here tonight because it is my mother who instilled in me the values and the morals that I am using to be the woman that I am today – a woman who has the strength, courage and tenacity. The strength to decide for herself – what she wants, really works hard to achieve it. To also have the courage to face any obstacles of life and tenacity to hold on to her wisdom of choice. And I believe, it is always a dream come true to be here and that is why I am the Binibini that I am always meant to be. Thank you.”

Bb. 16 Atasha Reign Parani (Gen. Trias, Cavite)

Josh Cullen: Social media definitely creates engagement in pageantry. However, some observe that these are shallow and non-lasting connections. What are your thoughts in this social situation we are facing now?

Atasha:

“As a public figure and as someone from ABS-CBN who gives service to the Filipino, I believe is that in social media, it’s not just connection but as well as engagement and touching other people’s lives with a heart that you have – a heart of gold. And for me, my advocacy is for the children – the children who have been domestically abused. And if I were to imagine to inspire them, and see that younger self of mine in the mirror every single day, and I would do it another time like it’s my ultimate last chance. And I just really want to show everyone that social media, in every platform, you can still move people and the world. Thank you.”

Bb. 14 Jeanne Bilasano (Albay)

Hidilyn Diaz: As a beauty athlete, you go (through) a lot of hard and heavy training to turn you into a total package candidate. How do you balance good health and dieting?

Jeanne:

“As a Binibini, it’s important to take care of our body, but at the same time, I want to add for good body positivity. Because at the same time, it could be hard for Binibinis to maintain their figure and I want to tell anybody that no matter what size, shape or figure you are, as long as you’re happy with your body, as long as you’re happy with yourself, that’s the best thing that you could do – to be in a perfect shape. Thank you!”

Bb. 39 Loraine Jara (Bulacan)

Small Laude: The dream of literally becoming a queen can literally be costly or expensive. What are your sentiments or the high cost of expenses a pageant candidate faces when joining a pageant nowadays?

Loraine:

“Good evening. Coming to this pageant, I am weaponless. No experiences. This is my first national pageant. However, I am very happy that I always feel the love and support of my family, the people around me. And I am proud to say I pursued this and I’m very grateful that these people showed their love to me and through that, I am capable and I am fearless and because of that, I believe that dreams should not be costly because once you become fearless, our dreams become limitless. Salamat po.”

