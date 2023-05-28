Filipino designers make a splash at Cannes 2023

Actor Enchong Dee wears Boom Sason in one of his activities while attending Cannes Film Festival in France.

MANILA, Philippines —The main focus of the Philippines’ presence at the 76th Cannes Film Festival was to sell Filipino movies to the world. Leading the Philippine delegation is the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), which attended the Marche du Film 2023, the business arm of the prestigious festival.

According to the FDCP, four Filipino films had exclusive screenings at Marché du Film from May 16 to 26, namely: "Topakk" by Richard Somes, "Her Locket" by J.E. Tiglao, "Grace" by Ato Bautista and "I Am Ninoy" by Vince Tañada. The documentary films "Tens Across the Borders" by Chan Sze-Wei and "Asog" by Sean Devlin are also included in the Cannes Docs 2023 program.

"Topakk" (Trigger), directed by Richard Somes, is part of the genre-oriented Fantastic Pavilion Galas at Marché du Film. This action-drama film follows the story of a security guard (Arjo Atayde), who has “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from previously serving in the army, who finds himself involved in another deadly war.”

And, because France is the couture capital of the world, the other focus of the festival is fashion. Besides Mark Bumgarner and Michael Cinco, there are also other rising Filipino talents making a stylish impact on the Cannes red carpet and after-parties.

Boom Sason for Enchong Dee

Atayde and his co-star, Enchong Dee, were in Cannes to drumbeat their film and to attend film screenings as much as they can.

Dee, with the same excitement he expressed upon meeting Oscar-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett, posted on his Instagram about his outfit by Boom Sason: “Feeling ecstatic!!! I got to wear a sleek @boomsason creation at the successful world premiere of #Topakk in @festivaldecannes.”

He also attended the screening of the Oscar-bound film "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dee also shared his Day 3 thoughts: “Ang mundo ng isang aktor ay hindi nananatili sa loob ng bansa. Malaki ang mundo. Malayo ang lalakbayin. Masarap matuto. Nakaka-excite gumawa ng pelikula na maipapalabas mo sa mga banyaga. Thank you Lord pina-experience mo to sakin.

“Pangarap ko lang to dati na maka-attend ng @festivaldecannes but more so doing a world premiere for Topakk in Marche Du Film? Grabe ka Lord??

“P.S. Direk @aalixjr thanks for bringing me to watch 'New Boy' tapos nasa likod lang natin si Cate.”

An equally elated Sason commented: “Chonnnggg! it’s our first!”

Aldwin Ornopia Guardiana for Siran Riak

Siran Riak, a Dubai-based fashion model who hails from Sudan, is a former muse of Michael Cinco, having starred in the world-class Filipino couturier’s campaigns, editorials and gala shows. She now stars as the title role in "Goodbye Julia," in contention at the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Just before the secession of South Sudan, a married former singer from the north, Mona (Eiman Yousif), seeks redemption for causing the death of a southern man by hiring his oblivious wife, Julia (Siran Riak), as her maid.”

The newly minted model-turned-actress posted on her Instagram:

“I AM CRYING!. What an honor, THEE FIRST SUDANESE Movie nominated in Cannes ? CONGRATULATIONS and THANK YOU @mohamed_kordofani @kloziumstudios @amjad.abu.ala for this opportunity. We made history! #weCannes,” she wrote.

Riak walked the red carpet for the premiere of the Todd Haynes film, "May December," which star Cannes Best Actress contenders Natalia Portman and Julianne Moore. The statuesque Riak wore an ensemble by Aldwin Ornopia Guardiana, an Abu Dhabi-based Pinoy designer, cited by The Filipino Times as its Fashion Designer of the Year 2017

“TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE night @festivaldecannes,” she beamed on her IG.

Jessica Olivo Ragonton for Siran Riak

At the La Camera D’or dinner with her Goodbye Julia director Mohamed Kordofani and producer Amjad.Abu-ala and her lovely costar Eiman Yousif, Riak wore an elegant black number by another upcoming Uniated Arab Emirates-based Pinoy designer named Jessica Olivo Ragonton.

Atelier Zuhra by Ryan Pacioles for Farhana Bodi

As the creative director of the Dubai-based Atelier Zuhra, Leyte native Ryan Pacioles makes couture pieces for the Arab state’s celebrities. At Cannes, the atelier dressed social-media star Farhana Bodi, who also stars in the Netflix show, "Dubai Bling."

Bodi, an Indian now based in the UAE, is also the founder of @iwomanoftheworld, which “connects brands and clients. Empowering Women. Featuring Women from all walks of life . Events & Lifestyle Presented By Farhana Bodi.”

On the first day of the festival, Bodi wore an eye-catching Atelier Zuhra custom feather gown with a sheer corset, huge bow and a three-meter trail.

“It has always been a dream since I was a young girl to glide down the Cannes red carpet, and for the last few years, I have been living that childhood fantasy. It’s such a beautiful experience, and I can never get tired of this,” Bodi shared in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.

Atelier Zuhra by Ryan Pacioles for Mouni Roy

Another Atelier Zuhra muse is Bollywood actress Mouni Roy. She made her dramatic and dreamy debut at Cannes by choosing an Atelier Zuhra sparkling, white feathered bustier gown with a floor-sweeping skirt. She was draped in jewellery by Boucheron and wore heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

“It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly,” she posted on her Instagram (@imouniroy).

