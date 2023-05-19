Angelina Jolie to launch sustainable fashion line Atelier Jolie

MANILA, Philippines — Angelina Jolie is beginning a new fashion venture called Atelier Jolie that will primarily make use of sustainable materials.

Jolie made the announcement on Instagram earlier this week by posting a photo of the fashion line that bears her name, which she calls a "collective where everyone can create."

The Hollywood star said Atelier Jolie will be "a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world."

This vision stems from Jolie's deep appreciation and respect for the creatives she had worked with in her career. She added that it is inspired by her "desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

On the brand's new website, Jolie said the collective would shed light on all contributing individuals in a diverse team. It will also have apprenticeships for refugees and other underappreciated groups.

"We can all collect, appreciate and be influenced by the designs of others. But the highest form of self-expression — and I believe the most fun — is to create for ourselves," she added.

This venture comes a few months after Jolie stepped down from her role as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to "work differently" by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.

Atelier Jolie is projected to officially launch during the latter third or early fourth quarter of 2023.

