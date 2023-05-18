^

Tiktok-famous Dumpling bag now sports Keith Haring art

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 10:05am
MANILA, Philippines — It's no longer just pastels and the basic black, because Uniqlo's famous Dumpling bag now features added flair - thanks to the added imagery and art by American pop artist Keith Haring.

Also known as the round mini shoulder bag, the Tiktok-famous bag now dons the animated abstract art the popular artist is known for. 

Haring is known for drawing human silhouttes or people drawings on the streets, and this latest ode to the American artist is featured on the famous Dumpling bag that is ubiquitously found in Manila's fashionable city streets worn by male and female, kids and teens, and their parents as well. 

Davao-based online personality Andrea Taylor gushed about how the dumpling bag is popular at last March's launch of the Uniqlo Summer 2023 line. 

"I think everybody here knows that bag. This is so popular. For a time, I had to search this bag for my nephews because they really wanted it for Christmas," Taylor said at the UT Talks session held recently in SM Premiere Davao. 

She loves it because it can carry the stuff she usually brings with her whenever she goes out.

"It has all the essentials that I need. You're not gonna worry about the straps being painful on your shoulders. It's adjustable and it can hold so much than you think. Your alchohol, phone, wallet. I can even put a camera in here," she added. 

Yoga teacher and Cebu-based online personality Mia Adarna agreed, sharing tips on how to accessorize basic wear.

"I add accessories. The good thing about these basic pieces is you can style them in so many ways. There are many ways you can pair them with accessories. I like adding the sling bag, the dumpling bag that's popular on TikTok. That's a great way to style your pieces," Adarna advised. 

Uniqlo's Dumpling bag was named the hottest product for the first quarter of 2023 by the Lyst Index, a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products listed by the fashion technology company and shopping app. 

