Small Laude shares why it's smart to invest in jewelry, reveals biggest spend

MANILA, Philippines — The studs may be shiny, shimmering splendid ornaments on the ears and neck, but they're more than accessories. In fact, they could fetch quite a hefty amount, said socialite-vlogger Small Laude.

"You buy good pieces, it's an investment. You know, when times are hard, you can resell them. If it's a nice piece, you won't have a hard time selling them," said the socialite to Philstar.com.

Laude was recently launched as the newest face of Cebu-based jewelry brand Diagold. She joins newly married Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as its ambassador.

The affluent vlogger said she inherited her love for jewelry from her mother, who was also fond of it.

At the launch, she was wearing pieces from Diagold on her neck and earrings, which she confessed she would normally go with only earrings or necklace on regular days.

Her personal favorite in her collection are the big stones and heart-shaped studs from her husband, businessman Philip Laude. She also treasures the gift from her older sister, Alice Eduardo, the chief executive officer of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corporation.

Apart from diamonds, Small has a penchant for pearls and blue sapphires.

The vlogger, who was 1.84 million subscribers on YouTube as of this writing, revealed that she prefers a minimalist look that is accentuated with modern, chunky pieces.

"I look younger when wearing it. But you know, I love studs. Diamond studs," she quipped.

As a lover of fine studs and jewelry, Small gave pieces of advice to those who are buying their first jewelry.

"When you purchase your first jewelry, with diamonds, it does not have to be big. The color should be like white, even small. Clean, of course. No molds. It should be clean and white, even if it's a small piece. It should not be big and yellowish. It should be clear, clean and the color should be white," she said.

Her advice is the same for men who are looking to buy engagement rings for their would-be fiancees.

"It should be clean and clear, of course. The clarity should be like, lustrous. The color should be white, not yellowish, please. Investment should be really nice diamonds," she stressed.

