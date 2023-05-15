^

Be sunventure-ready with new sunscreens from Kemans

May 15, 2023 | 10:45am
Kemans Daily UV ProTech Face & Body Sunscreen
Press Release

MANILA, Philippines — With the right products, protecting your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays is so simple. Just remember the ABCs of sun protection—A is for aging, B for burning and C for cover against blue light.

Kemans, a Filipino beauty and wellness brand created by Dr. Eric Yapjuangco and his wife, Vina Yapjuangco, of The Icon Clinic, introduces its latest skin-care products: Kemans Daily UV ProTech Face & Body Sunscreen and Kemans Daily UV ProTech Face Tinted Sunscreen.

Both have a combination of UVA and UVB filters to prevent skin aging and skin burning. They are clinically tested by a dermatologist through in-vivo testing and has a rating of SPF50 PA+++.

Aside from having anti-blue light properties, the formulation is paraben- and oxybenzone-free.

Kemans Daily UV ProTech Face Tinted Sunscreen has a tone-adapting shade, which makes it perfect as a makeup base.

Kemans Daily UV ProTech Face and Body Sunscreen, meanwhile, is ideal for people who regularly go on “sunventures.”

Be sun-protected minus that greasy feeling because Kemans sunscreens are lightweight, non-sticky and non-greasy. They are also water-resistant, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic.

Most importantly, they are FDA-approved and Halal-certified.

Kemans Daily UV ProTech Sunscreens are available in Watsons.

 

For more information about Kemans products, visit Kemans on Facebook.

