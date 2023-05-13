Heart Evangelista describes influencer, reveals Kevin Kwan launched her

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista revealed that she was hesitant to be part of the Harper's Bazaar 2018 feature on "crazy rich Asians" but book author Kevin Kwan was insistent. She also shared what makes an influencer in her interview with Boy Abunda yesterday.

The actress sat down with the renowned talk show host where she opened up about her relationships and her budding career in the fashion world as one of the top influencers.

Boy asked Heart what an influencer is.

"It's a... Para siyang artista. It's kinda, I look at it as a character. Basically, you work with different brands and they also tap you to promote the latest bags, shoes. It depends with your rank. If you are just for social media or they invite you to shows. If you're in front row, if you could be a client, like a couture client and an influencer and an actress at the same time. Even better," Heart replied.

Boy quipped that she basically described herself. She shyly answers that she doesn't know.

'I cannot conform anymore'

Heart revealed that her career in fashion influencing started about six or seven years ago because she felt that she lacked opportunities.

"I was tired playing a character. I didn't know what to do. I was bored with my life. I started to paint," the actress shared.

Heart has been in the limelight since she was a teenager starring in youth-oriented shows. Throughout her young adult and adult years, she started in teleseryes and soap operas that usually feature romance and family drama.

In 2016, she started getting noticed for her hand-painted luxury bags, some of which were featured in exhibits where she goes by her real name, Love Marie. She also started to paint portraits and subjects that matter to her.

"I decided I cannot conform anymore to what the world... Philippines, 'Kailangan ganito ka, ganyan.' I just wanted to be myself," Heart said.

Since she was a self-confessed "kikay," it was natural for her to be drawn to fashion.

She found herself tapped as one of Inno Sotto's muses in one of the legendary designer's shows.

'Kevin Kwan launched me'

The turning point in her life happened when she met "Crazy Rich Asians" author himself, Kevin Kwan, at a Schiaparelli show in France in 2018.

"I met Kevin Kwan. Nag-click kami ni Kevin Kwan. I really owe a lot to him. Kevin Kwan, in a sense, launched me with the Harpers Bazaar feature," Heart revealed.

The feature saw Heart with other Asian socialites Feiping Chang and Rachel and Michelle Yeoh.

Behind the glamor shots from the shoot, Heart said it was the other way around for her behind the curtains.

"Actually, that time was also a tough time for me. I just lost my twins, and I was in a phase in my life, what’s next? Especially nga with the pressures of, you know, kailangang mag-anak ka. What’s next for you? Parang pag-aanak is still a career path.

"I didn't know what to do. And then I got this call from Kevin Kwan and I even said, 'I'm not really 'crazy rich Asian.' So parang hindi ako bagay.

"But he said something that was very nice. He said I was aspirational and that I should be part of the video," Heart revealed.

