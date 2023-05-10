^

Fashion and Beauty

How to watch Miss Universe Philippines 2023 finals, coronation night

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 12:30pm
How to watch Miss Universe Philippines 2023 finals, coronation night
Some of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 aspirants are (from left) Klyza Castro, Mary Eileen Gonzales, Pauline Amelinckx, Michelle Dee and Clariele Dacanay.
Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation is set to take place this May 13 in Mall of Asia Arena, where a new beauty queen will be selected to represent the Philippines at the world's biggest pageant.

Those who won't be able to watch the coronation live at the venue will still be able to see it from the comforts of their own homes as the event will be streamed on several of ABS-CBN's digital platforms.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the MUPH 2023 coronation night can be viewed live on iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel, and TFC. International viewers may watch the live feed and the replay on TFC IPTV.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN's main competitor GMA will have a delayed telecast of the proceedings.

The event itself will be hosted by Alden Richards and Xian Lim, with Miss Universe 2019 Zozobinu Tunsi joining them as a special guest host.

Also making a special appearance at the MUPH 2023 coronation night is reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino-American to win the crown.

Related: National Costume winner Eastern Visayas has most Miss Universe Philippines 2023 wins so far

Wrapping up the night's guest list is Filipino-American singer and "American Idol Season 11" runner-up Jessica Sanchez with a special performance.

38 different beauty queens are vying to succeed Celeste Cortesi for the Miss Universe Philippines crown and bring further pageant glory to the country.

High-profile names include Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up Emmanuelle Vera, Miss World Philippines 2019 and reigning Miss Universe Philippines Tourism Michelle Dee, reigning Miss Universe Philippines Charity Pauline Amelinckx (in her third attempt), and host-VJ Angelique Manto.

Other pageant winners competing are Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio and Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International 2019 Klyza Castro, while three mothers make history as part of the vying contestants — Clare Dacanay, Mary Eileen Gonzales, and Joemay-an Leo.

Pageant experts are also looking at Alexandria Bollier, Breanna Evans, Clare Inso, Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Princess Anne Marcos, Christine Juliane Opiaza, Airishh Ramos, Lesley Sim, and Jannarie Zarzoso as title favorites.

RELATED: 'Helloooo!': Miss Universe owner to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2023
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Liza Soberano stuns in Mark Bumgarner Terno at Gold Gala in Los Angeles
4 hours ago

Liza Soberano stuns in Mark Bumgarner Terno at Gold Gala in Los Angeles

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actress Liza Soberano continues her Hollywood dreams by attending the 2nd Gold Gala in Music Center in Los Angeles, Cali...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Xyriel Manabat undergoes mental health therapy after receiving sexualized comments
20 hours ago

Xyriel Manabat undergoes mental health therapy after receiving sexualized comments

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Teen actress Xyriel Manabat opened up about being sexualized on social media. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'I don't like memorizing': Small Laude on why she turned down TV offers
1 day ago

'I don't like memorizing': Small Laude on why she turned down TV offers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Socialite-vlogger Small Laude said she is happy with what she is doing right now that's why she does not see herself appearing...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Designer reveals Jeremy Jauncey helped design Pia Wurtzbach's wedding gown
2 days ago

Designer reveals Jeremy Jauncey helped design Pia Wurtzbach's wedding gown

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Designer Bessie Besana revealed that Pia Wurtzbach's wedding gown took inspiration from her groom, Jeremy Jauncey's vision...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kate in Alexander McQueen: Floral headpieces replace tiaras at Charles's dress-down coronation
3 days ago

Kate in Alexander McQueen: Floral headpieces replace tiaras at Charles's dress-down coronation

By Agence France-Presse, Helen Rowe | 3 days ago
Prince William's wife Catherine on Saturday chose a floral headpiece instead of a tiara for the coronation of Charles III....
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Frontrunners ace Filipiniana walk, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 runway challenge&nbsp;
4 days ago

Frontrunners ace Filipiniana walk, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 runway challenge 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
The online voters have finally spoken! Based on the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) poll on the Jojo Bragais Runway...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with