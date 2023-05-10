How to watch Miss Universe Philippines 2023 finals, coronation night

Some of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 aspirants are (from left) Klyza Castro, Mary Eileen Gonzales, Pauline Amelinckx, Michelle Dee and Clariele Dacanay.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation is set to take place this May 13 in Mall of Asia Arena, where a new beauty queen will be selected to represent the Philippines at the world's biggest pageant.

Those who won't be able to watch the coronation live at the venue will still be able to see it from the comforts of their own homes as the event will be streamed on several of ABS-CBN's digital platforms.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the MUPH 2023 coronation night can be viewed live on iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel, and TFC. International viewers may watch the live feed and the replay on TFC IPTV.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN's main competitor GMA will have a delayed telecast of the proceedings.

The event itself will be hosted by Alden Richards and Xian Lim, with Miss Universe 2019 Zozobinu Tunsi joining them as a special guest host.

Also making a special appearance at the MUPH 2023 coronation night is reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino-American to win the crown.

Wrapping up the night's guest list is Filipino-American singer and "American Idol Season 11" runner-up Jessica Sanchez with a special performance.

38 different beauty queens are vying to succeed Celeste Cortesi for the Miss Universe Philippines crown and bring further pageant glory to the country.

High-profile names include Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up Emmanuelle Vera, Miss World Philippines 2019 and reigning Miss Universe Philippines Tourism Michelle Dee, reigning Miss Universe Philippines Charity Pauline Amelinckx (in her third attempt), and host-VJ Angelique Manto.

Other pageant winners competing are Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio and Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International 2019 Klyza Castro, while three mothers make history as part of the vying contestants — Clare Dacanay, Mary Eileen Gonzales, and Joemay-an Leo.

Pageant experts are also looking at Alexandria Bollier, Breanna Evans, Clare Inso, Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Princess Anne Marcos, Christine Juliane Opiaza, Airishh Ramos, Lesley Sim, and Jannarie Zarzoso as title favorites.

