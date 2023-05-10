^

Fashion and Beauty

Liza Soberano stuns in Mark Bumgarner Terno at Gold Gala in Los Angeles

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 10:15am
Liza Soberano stuns in Mark Bumgarner Terno at Gold Gala in Los Angeles
Liza Soberano at the 2023 Gold Gala at the Music Center in Los Angeles, California.
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano continues her Hollywood dreams by attending the 2nd Gold Gala in Music Center in Los Angeles, California.

In her Instagram account, Liza posted videos and photos of her in the gala. 

"Golden moments from the Gold Gala," she captioned the post.

"Thanks @goldhouseco @bingchen @jeremytran for bringing all of us together to celebrate and better support AAPI excellence," she added. 

Liza wore a Mark Bumgarner custom Terno, while Korean makeup artist Pircilla Pae did her makeup and Ryan Richman fixed her hair. 

In the photos, Liza was seen rubbing elbows with Asian artists such as Broadway star Lea Salonga, Fil-Am TikTok star Bella Poarch, Filipino-born American model Geena Rocero, Filipino-American make-up artist Patrick Starrr and American-born Vietnamese beauty YouTuber Michelle Phan.

Lea was a recipient of the Gold Legend Honor “for a lifetime of indelible contributions to the success and representation of the Asian Pacific community.”

