'I don't like memorizing': Small Laude on why she turned down TV offers

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 9:14am
Socialite and vlogger Small Laude at her launch as the newest endorser of the jewelry brand Diagold on May 8, 2023, at Shangri-La Fort in Bonifacio Global City.
MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-vlogger Small Laude said she is happy with what she is doing right now that's why she does not see herself appearing on the small screen soon.

Laude spoke to the press yesterday at her launch as the newest endorser of jewelry brand Diagold. She joins the recently married Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as endorser. 

"I'm getting so many offers for showbiz or teleserye but I'm not considering that. It's not for me," said the socialite. 

Though she appeared on the web show "It's A Small World" for a magazine, Laude still prefers to stay away from even talk shows. 

"They are also offering me, but I don't like to do (a) TV show. I just want to manage my own time, and I don't like reading scripts or like memorizing. I'm so happy with what I do now," she ended. 

Her own channel is going strong on YouTube with 1.84 million subscribers as of this writing. She posts about her hobbies and interests, with her last upload being her recent visit to Dagupan, Pangasinan for the Bangus Festival. 

