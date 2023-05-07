^

Fashion and Beauty

Designer reveals Jeremy Jauncey helped design Pia Wurtzbach's wedding gown

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 5:24pm
Designer reveals Jeremy Jauncey helped design Pia Wurtzbach's wedding gown
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wed Jeremy Jauncey last March in a private island in Seychelles. The bride wears a gown designed by Bessie Besana.
Bessie Besana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Designer Bessie Besana revealed that Pia Wurtzbach's wedding gown took inspiration from her groom, Jeremy Jauncey's vision of his bride. 

The designer revealed the story behind Pia's stunning gown, which she wore to her intimate wedding to Jeremy last March on a private island in Seychelles. 

"Most brides will have an idea of how they imagine their wedding dress to be since they were a young girl, but what is interesting about the conceptualization on Pia’s dress is that she asked Jeremy about how he envisions his bride as she 'walks down the aisle,'" the designer shared on Instagram. 

Besana said that Jeremy told him he sees Pia in a classic corseted bodice with a soft texture and a slit. They were both surprised, with Pia wondering if slits were allowed on wedding gowns. 

"Asking the groom for his vision is a very unconventional way of creating a wedding gown for me, but it was a very interesting way and I was excited to make it come to life," Besana said. 

The designer used soft Chantilly lace that was manipulated to achieve a skin tone shade. The gown also features a three-dimensional petal detail that was attached individually to the dress. 

Pia's gown also features a play on the back skirt with panels, godet and appliqués. Besana made the skirt with a sleek silhouette in the front but with a bit of drama at the back, as requested by Pia.

The designer explained that the asymmetrical pattern moving upward is her interpretation of how the couple were able to face their challenges and find their forever in each other. 

In a separate post, the designer revealed that it was back in November last year when Pia invited her for breakfast while they were in New York. The Miss Universe 2015 winner casually remarked that she would love for Besana to make her own wedding gown when the topic of weddings arose. 

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach weds Jeremy Jauncey in surprise beach wedding

 

