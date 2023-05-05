^

National Costume winner Eastern Visayas has most Miss Universe Philippines 2023 wins so far

Earl D.C. Bracamonte
May 5, 2023
National Costume winner Eastern Visayas has most Miss Universe Philippines 2023 wins so far
MANILA, Philippines — Besides winning the Photo Shoot Challenge, Airissh Ramos of Eastern Visayas added two more feathers in her cap by winning two more minor titles at the close of Miss Universe Philippines 2023's National Costume Competition in Leyte Normal University in Tacloban City.

Garnering the highest average score of 95.2%, Airissh was proclaimed Best in National Costume for the ensemble created by John Hubert Capito. Benguet's Joemay-an Leo came second with 93.9% for donning the design of Lhee Wel Tokia, while Kimberly Escartin placed third with 93.3% for wearing the creation of Nick and Daniel Guarino. All three winners each took home a cash prize of P 50,000.

This year's theme for the national costume competition was "Ani" or harvest, where all 38 delegates celebrated the many facets of Philippines agriculture. The much-awaited pre-pageant category was beautifully opened by the Sangayaw and Pintados dancers, together with members from the Mamanwa Tribe.

The NatCos competition was judged according to the following criteria: Originality & Creativity (50%), Theme interpretation (30%), and Visual impact (20%).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Airissh (@airisshramos)

Apart from winning the NatCos competition, Airissh was also named Tingog ng Pilipinas Visayas, alongside co-winners Krishna Gravidez (Tingog ng Pilipinas Luzon), and Jannarie Zarzoso (Tingog ng Pilipinas Mindanao). All of the three ladies each received P 100,000 from the Tingog Party List.

Hosted by Marco Gumabao, with Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados as pre-show host, the 2023 National Costume Competition was beamed live to a global.audience through Empire PH's online channel on YouTube.

The panel of judges was composed of Voltaire Tayag, Department of Tourism Region 8 director Karina Rose Tiopes, Albert Andrada, Raymond Romualdez, Cong. Natasha Co, MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee, Atty. Nad Bronce, actress Karla Estrada, Jonas Gaffud, and Cong. Lolita Javier.

After last night's competition, the candidates will be showcasing their respective talents, slated to happen on May 6, 7 p.m. in Cove Manila. Stay tuned!

