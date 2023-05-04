Hamsters can run through this new Ferragamo heel

MANILA, Philippines — In the tradition of the weirdest heels in history, Salvatore Ferragamo recently launched in the Philippines its Elina sandal with an iconic Gancini sculpted heel, which has a hole so wide hamsters can pass through it.

Originally the brand’s monogram, the Gancini has been traditionally translated into a bag handle, buckle or lock. But the brand’s creative director, Maximilian Davis, took the Gancini even further by interpreting it into a geometric heel that actually provides stable support despite its odd look, faithful to the label’s ethos of not compromising comfort for aesthetics or in today’s terms, “Instagram-worthiness.”

The high-definition sandal, according to the brand, has been translated by Davis with the label’s “signature symmetry and structural harmony.” Back in the day, Salvatore himself had been known for designing shoes in unorthodox shapes such as parrot-beak-like toes and heels that resemble corkscrews and inverted pyramids, following the discovery of King Tut's tomb.

When the Elina sandal was presented on the runway for Spring Summer 2023, its spectacular design immediately made an impact, thanks also to the use of full and empty space, light and shadow created by the unusual upper and gilded heel. The upper is composed of fine strips of leather, folded and worked using the “book” technique, highlighting the foot’s sensuality via its ultra-slim yet padded square toe that provides added comfort, and elasticated front strap that ensures perfect fit on the heel.

The sandals come in two different versions: black nappa with galvanised gold heel in a matte finish and black or red suede with heels in the same color, plus, in addition to these main colors, sky blue or yellow nappa.

The Gancini reappears in the label’s new sneakers but this time, on a sequence of three tubular elements that form the sole. The sporty aesthetic plays with soft and hardworking materials, including stretch knit, nubuck and split leather, while the contrast of solids and voids in the sole enhances cushioning and comfort. Graphic laces, the Ferragamo logo and hand stitch details complete the bold and impactful design, melding together tradition and modern-day edge and energy.

“It was about looking into the archive and establishing what could be redefined to become relevant for today,” Davis said of another Spring Summer 2023 collection key piece, the new Wanda bag, introduced for the first time in 1988 in honor of Salvatore’s wife, Wanda Ferragamo, and today reworked with new geometric proportions that lend it a contemporary minimalist feel.

Refined and elegant in its original shape, it now comes in three new models: a horizontal silhouette to look like a clutch, a vertical square shape, and a mini version for evenings. All these silhouettes recall a metropolitan skyline. Its minimal construction is embellished by a mini Gancini fastening either side of the handle, a detail that makes it unmistakably Ferragamo.

Set in brushed leather in optical white, red and black, the Wanda bag also comes in orange and red in a degradé combo inspired by the warm shades of a summer sunset. A more luxurious iteration for the evening is made entirely of red or black rhinestones.

Founded by its namesake Italian founder who made his pair of shoes at the age of nine for his sisters that cannot afford to buy new shoes for their first communion, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is the parent company of the Salvatore Ferragamo Group, one of the world’s leaders in the luxury industry and whose origins date back to 1927. The Group is active in the creation, production and sale of shoes, leather goods, apparel, silk products and other accessories for men and women.

The Group’s product offer also includes eyewear and watches, manufactured by licensees. The uniqueness and exclusivity of its creations, along with the perfect blend of style, creativity and innovation enriched by the quality and superior craftsmanship of the “Made in Italy” tradition, have always been the hallmarks of the Group’s products. With approximately 3,750 employees and a network of 639 mono-brand stores as of June 30, 2021, the Ferragamo Group operates in Italy and worldwide through companies that allow it to be a leader in the European, American and Asian markets. In the Philippines, the brand is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangri-La and Rustan’s Makati.

