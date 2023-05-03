^

Fashion and Beauty

Jessica Chastain unrecognizable in Karl Lagerfeld blonde at Met Gala 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 3:44pm
Jessica Chastain unrecognizable in Karl Lagerfeld blonde at Met Gala 2023
Jessica Chastain arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York.
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain was almost unrecognizable during the recently-concluded 2023 Met Gala after sporting a new hairpiece on the red carpet.

Chastain wore a black strapless Gucci gown complemented by opera gloves and shades, topped off by a cocktail ring and statement necklace, in a clear homage to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld whose legacy was the theme of this year's Met Gala.

What made Chastain unidentifiable at first was, in pulling off the Lagerfeld look, the platinum-blonde wig she wore that covered her iconic red hair.

On her Instagram account, Chastain posted a short video of her complete look and even teasingly asked in her caption, "Any guesses who’s my inspo for tonight?"

"It's not forever," Chastain told one reporter on the red carpet. "It's for Karl."

K-pop singer Jackson Wang had a similar look on his Met Gala debut in his ll-black Louis Vuitton attire and tinted sunglasses with bleached ashy hair to mirror Lagerfeld's signature white hair.

Chastain, an Academy Award winner for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," debuted on the Met Gala red carpet back in 2011, wearing a lace-sleeved velvet dress for "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty."

Since then, the actress has opted for more monochromatic ensembles like royal blue in 2016 and a pastel yellow Prada gown the year after. Last year, Chastain wore a Bohemian-style ruby gown with a matching turban to "Gilded Glamour."

RELATED: Song Hye Kyo, Blackpink's Jennie debut on Met Gala red carpet

GUCCI

JESSICA CHASTAIN

KARL LAGERFELD

MET GALA

RED CARPET
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jessica Chastain unrecognizable in Karl Lagerfeld blonde at Met Gala 2023
1 hour ago

Jessica Chastain unrecognizable in Karl Lagerfeld blonde at Met Gala 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain was almost unrecognizable during the recently-concluded 2023 Met Gala after sporting...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky close 2023 Met Gala red carpet
1 day ago

Pregnant Rihanna, A$AP Rocky close 2023 Met Gala red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Award-winning singer Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky closed the 2023 Met Gala red carpet after arriving just in time in...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Serena Williams debuts baby bump at Met Gala
1 day ago

Serena Williams debuts baby bump at Met Gala

1 day ago
Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams unveiled her latest project on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York on Monday...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Showbiz, fashion elite honor Lagerfeld at Met Gala
1 day ago

Showbiz, fashion elite honor Lagerfeld at Met Gala

1 day ago
Fashion's party of the year is finally here -- A-listers celebrated the late king of couture, Karl Lagerfeld, at Monday's...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana wears gown with 5,000 safety pins, plus other fun facts
3 days ago

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana wears gown with 5,000 safety pins, plus other fun facts

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
The beauteous and curvy representative of Siniloan, Laguna breezed through all the stages of competition, and even won the...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Laguna bet Yllana Marie Aduana wins Miss Philippines Earth 2023
3 days ago

Laguna bet Yllana Marie Aduana wins Miss Philippines Earth 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Yllana Marie Aduana from Siniloan, Laguna is crowned Miss Philippines Earth 2023.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with