Jessica Chastain unrecognizable in Karl Lagerfeld blonde at Met Gala 2023

Jessica Chastain arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York.

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain was almost unrecognizable during the recently-concluded 2023 Met Gala after sporting a new hairpiece on the red carpet.

Chastain wore a black strapless Gucci gown complemented by opera gloves and shades, topped off by a cocktail ring and statement necklace, in a clear homage to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld whose legacy was the theme of this year's Met Gala.

What made Chastain unidentifiable at first was, in pulling off the Lagerfeld look, the platinum-blonde wig she wore that covered her iconic red hair.

On her Instagram account, Chastain posted a short video of her complete look and even teasingly asked in her caption, "Any guesses who’s my inspo for tonight?"

"It's not forever," Chastain told one reporter on the red carpet. "It's for Karl."

K-pop singer Jackson Wang had a similar look on his Met Gala debut in his ll-black Louis Vuitton attire and tinted sunglasses with bleached ashy hair to mirror Lagerfeld's signature white hair.

Chastain, an Academy Award winner for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," debuted on the Met Gala red carpet back in 2011, wearing a lace-sleeved velvet dress for "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty."

Since then, the actress has opted for more monochromatic ensembles like royal blue in 2016 and a pastel yellow Prada gown the year after. Last year, Chastain wore a Bohemian-style ruby gown with a matching turban to "Gilded Glamour."

